5 Ways To Boost Your Health In An Increasing Toxic World

EMFs can cause a lot of stress on the human body. We spend most of our time at work and in front of computers, which releases EMF radiation into the air around us, putting undue pressure on our brain cells and heart health. Most people are exposed to the electromagnetic field in some form or another. We’re surrounded by it every day, but with all of our modern devices and gadgets that emit EMF radiation, we may need to be more concerned about exposing ourselves to higher levels. This is why you should create an environment supportive of both creativity and awareness for your own well-being so you may thrive!

1. Eat A Healthy Diet

Eating a healthy diet is crucial to your health and productivity. Your brain cells and heart especially need fuel (think: whole foods) like leafy greens, nuts, berries, legumes, and lean protein sources in order to work effectively. For example, if you choose nutrient-infused smoothies with hemp seeds as the base ingredient for breakfast, then you’ll be off to an awesome start! Hemp seeds are rich in iron and magnesium, which both help produce energy that your body needs for optimal functioning. Make sure your eating is filling but doesn’t leave you feeling weighed down or sluggish so you can feel lighter on your toes throughout the day. You should also drink lots of water—upwards of eight 8 oz. glasses per day—to keep everything running smoothly.

2. Listen To Your Body’s Needs

Sometimes, because we are so busy or out of touch with our emotions, we don’t listen to our body’s needs, and it starts shutting down as a result. If you start to feel anxious at work when your phone is low on juice, then take the time to relax by stretching for five minutes and/or taking deep breaths through your nose. After a few days of doing this consistently, then you’ll be able to recognize how much stress EMF radiation affects your emotional state before it even happens! It can also help calm any travel anxiety if you do these techniques beforehand in order to set yourself up for success! For more information on EMF radiation, check out the article below!

3. Practice Stress Management At Work And Home

Your work can be a stressful environment. With deadlines and clients to please, it’s easy to get caught up in the whirlwind of business and lose sight of what is important (your health). That’s why it’s so important to practice stress management at work as well as at home, for you’re not just working hard but also battling against electromagnetic frequencies that zap your energy and throw off your health. By practicing meditation on the go with an app like Headspace or calming yoga poses while seated at your desk, you’ll make yourself feel more centered, which in turn will help reduce any high blood pressure symptoms due to stress.

4. Move Your Body Regularly And Get Enough Sleep

This is a crucial part of ultimate productivity because the movement can help release endorphins, which are natural feel-good hormones in your brain that make you happy and promote relaxation. There are plenty of things for you to do throughout the day, from taking walks outside to doing morning or evening yoga stretches at your desk! You’ll also be able to sleep more soundly if you exercise regularly. Hence, it’s important to take care of yourself, so you can continue working at a high capacity without compromising your health and well-being.

5. Live In Moderation

When you’re working from home or in the office, your body is subject to a greater amount of EMFs than usual. Unfortunately for us, our office and workspace are two places where we spend most of our time when we’re not sleeping, so it’s important that we keep ourselves EMF protected. Cell phones are the biggest threat because we spend so much time on them throughout the day. EMF protection is especially important if you are pregnant or an infant as their brains are still developing, and they can be more susceptible to damage from EMFs. There are also plenty of other small changes that can be made around your living and working areas as well!

Conclusion

By making these small changes to your daily routine, you’ll be protecting yourself from the negative effects of EMFs and helping to optimize your health so you can keep working hard without breaking a sweat. But overall, if anything feels “off” or you’re feeling unwell, then it’s best to check with your doctor ASAP. And as always, please share this article with your friends and family via social media for more people can take control of their well-being!