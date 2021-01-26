5 Ways to Boost Self Confidence

Women in general are notorious for beating themselves up. We are in essence, our biggest critics. We ourselves create negative beliefs , that then make us feel insecure, and have lack of confidence in ourselves. Other various factors included that plays a part in our confidence building are:

Genetics, Personality, Age, Health, Social Circumstances, and Life Experiences

An important note is that self-esteem is not fixed. It is malleable and measurable, meaning we can test for and improve upon it.

85% of the population feels some form of low self esteem and lack of confidence but the following 5 tips will help with building confidence so you are feeling more certain with who you are and as a result you will feel happier.

Learning a New Topic : Getting knowledge makes you feel excited, its expanding your horizons. Whether it’s learning how to do something new, a new language, how to cook or even how to style yourself. Whatever it is, learning something new makes you feel good and feeling good builds confidence. You will be getting clarity about something you didn’t know about, learning in essence makes you feel younger and makes you feel good.

Keep Promises to Yourself: Make a commitment and follow through. Sounds easier said than done, but if you can follow through with a commitment , again you will feel good which in turn will build confidence. Cleaning out your closet, writing in your journal, eating healthy , going to gym. Regardless of what that commitment is, when you follow through, you feel good, your mindset changes also . Building confidence as you go.

Wear Something That Makes You Feel Good: How the clothing makes you feel is what builds confidence, it’s not about the piece of clothing . Is it Designer or Not. The key is when you look in the mirror and you smile, this boosts your self confidence. You don’t need to loose weight, its about wearing something that makes you feel good. When we do this, our confidence level raises because we like what we are wearing. We project to the world , we have eye contact and smile more. How many times have you gone to run errands etc and you didn’t put any effort into what your wearing, you smile less, you hide and try to avoid eye contact. So wear something that makes you feel good. It can even be a pair of earrings, or some lipstick to add color.

Surround Yourself With Positive Influences: Declutter what doesn’t fit! Don’t surround yourself with people who are Debbie downers. People with a negative mindset. They bring down your mood. Low vibe people in general are exhausting, they weigh us down and lets face it can drain your positive vibes. Don’t let the horrible self-talk set in. Be unapologetic with who you hang out with. Just put these people on MUTE! Instead surround yourself with uplifting , motivated people. Even, the media shut it out . If its a loved one then try to distance yourself as much as possible. Turn on some good vibes music and that can definitely boost your self confidence.

Treat Yourself Well: Simple things will make you feel good about yourself and boost your confidence. Little things like taking a bath, working out, calling a friend, getting enough sleep . These are examples of what can make you feel good and boost your confidence. Celebrate your wins daily, or weekly. Focus on what you got done, in return this creates a positive mindset. Create positive self talk and delete the negative.

If you want to build your self confidence–and really, who doesn’t want to be happier and fell great?–measure yourself against these 5 tips, pick a starting place, and get to work. The payoff is tremendous.