5 ways to be more interesting

Of course, you want to be interesting to all people, but why is it important? Well it helps build friendships and builds on your confidence. The tips below will help you with the most important thing, to build on yourself and all the amazing things that make up you. Immediately, even to those you are unlikely to become best friends with, they will still, undoubtedly, find you interesting.

Be you and share that

I can’t stress this enough. We spend a lot of time trying to be someone else and fit in with people that we surround ourselves with at that present moment in time. If you are behaving the same as everyone else in the group, how interesting do you think you become? You are an amazing and unique person, it’s a wonderful thing to be able to embrace that and share that with the world.

Say yes to things

Saying yes to opportunities that present themselves to you gives you depth. Say yes if someone asks you to do a cycle ride or a paraglide. An activity that you have never done before allows you to have an experience that enhances your confidence, a good story to tell and to meet more people. Another example might be to say yes to an opportunity to go to a party you might have otherwise said no to, saying yes means you can try out being ‘you’ and meet the sort of people who you also find interesting sharing some great ideas with.

Be brave

Its not always easy saying yes and leaping into a change. Bravery sits high up in the requirements to make the change happen. Remember, bravery only takes a second, so do it without thinking about all the other things that might stop you. Mel Robbins talks about those first five seconds of getting out of bed in the morning when you keep hitting the snooze button. To be brave, you just have to stop pressing the snooze button.

Work on you

Read more, watch more documentaries and work out the things that make you smile in life. The best things to ask yourself are

‘Who am I? What do I like? What are my values? What do I want to be more and see more of? ‘

This is you, and makes up you now and the future you. When you meet new people, knowing this, having done the work on you, you then have interesting things to talk about.

Share

Share the experiences, the things you learn and see. Great stories that invoke a positive feeling amongst its listeners. Share with people who matter and those that you think will matter to you in the future. Sharing of yourself is the main way you become interesting because otherwise how does anyone know you.

Nahla Summers, Cultural Change Consultant at A Culture of Kindness

Nahla Summers is the CEO of A Culture of Kindness and founder of two international social enterprises, Sunshine People and Big Talks Global.

She spent 15 years as a senior leader in the corporate world working all over the world.  Managing multi million pound contracts, teams of up to 600 and putting in systems to make improvements to processes and improve KPIs to name just a few.

Then in just a moment, her personal life circumstances were shattered and in the end she had to make a choice, whether to simply survive or thrive.  She chose in the end to thrive and as a consequence her path has taken her in a very unique direction.  She is now a cultural change consultant, social change maker, a podcaster, an accidental adventurer and an international speaker.

She is also the author of two books, her debut was 44 Rays of Sunshine; a book she never expected to write until that day her life changed.  It is a story about how she overcame adversity that has been inspiring people around the world.  In fact, she won an award for most inspirational book in 2017 with a ‘stellar piece of writing by a very talented author’.  However, she says it is not that that she is most proud, but simply the people who have told her they are reading the book for a second time.

She has been awarded a point of light award from the Prime Minister for ‘transforming the concept of sponsorship’.  After cycling 3000 miles across America and walking 500 miles from South to North England, asking people to show their support by simply doing an act of kindness for a stranger rather than sponsor money.  As the founder of the CIC Sunshine People, every year she takes on a new challenge and every year she discovers something new about the power that kindness has on people, 2020 is set to be the biggest yet.

With her second book, A Culture of Kindness, it is a powerful theory of how we can bring kindness into the workplace and not only be happier overall but also improve employee wellbeing.  Her theory removes stress and anxiety from workplaces, therefore allowing increased productivity and profitable.  Looking to change the way people and businesses co-exist with her talk, book and podcast of the same name, she is affecting us all with positivity of how we can live and work for a more sustainable future.  Her podcast interviews an eclectic mix of people including CEOs, Lords, Authors, Awards winners and singers to name a few.

The Thrive Global Community welcomes voices from many spheres. We publish pieces written by outside contributors with a wide range of opinions, which don’t necessarily reflect our own. Learn more or join us as a community member!
Share your comments below.

