5 Ways to Be More Grateful During a Hard Year

Few would dispute that it has been a difficult year. Conflict, stress, and anxiety are way up in 2020. And we’re all doing the best we can to muddle through our daily challenges.

It may feel as though you have nothing to be grateful for this year. Like all you’ve been handed are problems and obstacles.

Yet, that’s more our perspective than our reality. The truth is that we are all incredibly blessed. And, in fact, lots of research links gratitude to happiness, regardless of your life’s situation.

So, why not raise your level of gratitude and finish the year strong? Couldn’t we all use a heaping dose of positivity and kindness right about now?

It’s time to give that to ourselves. Check out how!

5 Ways to Be Grateful Right Now

Try a Gratitude Journal or List

Perhaps it’s time to physically write out the good things going for you right now. There’s more than you’d ever believe at first glance! If you need some direction, try these gratitude journal prompts to get you thinking more deeply.

Start a Gratitude Jar

Grab your nearest mason jar, and begin putting small notes of gratitude in it. What went well today? Who uplifted you? What is a simple pleasure that you noticed?

If you need a daily ritual to remember, do it during your dinner and have everyone present add something to the jar.

Complete a Gratitude Challenge

Challenges are amazingly effective because they help hold you accountable for your actions in a specified period of time. Plus, they tell you exactly what to do. All you have to do is follow through! Check out this Inspiring 30 Day Gratitude Challenge!

End Your Day With Gratitude

Before you fall asleep at night, think of three amazing things that happened to you that day. This could be as simple as a steaming, delicious cup of coffee in the morning!

Write a Thank You Letter

Finally, it takes five minutes to write a short letter or card, but the effects on your mood will last! Plus, it will remind you that there are great people in your life, even during the toughest of times.

In Conclusion

Never forget that life is a matter of perspective. Change your perspective and you’ll change your life.

“What you see depends not only on what you look at, but also, on where you look from.” James Deacon

Increase your gratitude now!