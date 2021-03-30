5 Ways to Be More Assertive in Daily Communication

Assertiveness is having the ability to recognize one’s own wants and needs, and the willingness to act on them in a clear and respectful way. It also means being able to recognize and express your feelings, views, beliefs, and personal choices in a firm and decisive manner.

This piece will focus on five ways to be more assertive in daily communication. Let’s begin by briefly identifying three distinct communication styles.

Aggressive communication style – These individuals are only concerned with themselves and getting what they want. They might resort to tactics like manipulation, guilting, bullying, or acts of force to get what they want.

Passive communication style – These individuals put the wants and needs of others before their own. They have difficulty saying “No” even if it brings inconvenience or hardship their way. They always have to please others.

Assertive communication style – These individuals have clearly defined wants and needs. They can confidently express their feelings, views, beliefs, and personal choices. They are firm, yet respectful, when making decisions even if it means saying “No” or disappointing someone.

What Do Your Personal Boundaries Say About You?

Curious to know what your personal boundaries say about you? Better yet, have you taken the time to set clear boundaries in your life? Being assertive means having the ability to clearly define and state your individual wants and needs. This includes having the capacity to express feelings, points of view, beliefs, and personal life choices in a respectful manner even when they differ from those nearby. Setting clear boundaries is a way of separating the things you choose to allow from all the things that are not allowed.

ACTION STEP 1: SET CLEAR BOUNDARIES

Know Your Priorities and Say No to Everything Else

Have you taken the time to set clear boundaries in your life? Being assertive means having the ability to clearly define your individual wants and needs. This includes welcoming the things that interest you and being able to comfortably and confidently say “no” to things that aren’t a good fit. If you have trouble saying “no” to others, then this episode will give you an easy-to-apply tip that it sure to help.

ACTION STEP 2: SCRIPT BASIC RESPONSES

Are You Clear on Your Own Self-Worth?

When you know how valuable you are and what you deserve in life, then it becomes easier to attract the things you want. It also makes it a lot easier to say “no” to the things that don’t serve or interest you. Getting clear on your own self-worth is a powerful way to boost self-confidence, self-esteem, and will encourage more activities that promote self-love. Do you want to be happier in life and create greater life fulfillment? Take a step today towards realizing your worth as an individual.

ACTION STEP 3: KNOW YOUR WORTH

Keeping Your Cool for Better Communication

No matter who you are, it can be stressful and stir unwanted negative emotions when having difficult conversations. In a recent DMWR episode we talked about saying “no” to activities and offers that don’t interest or benefit us, which can lead to feelings of anxiety. When we experience these unwanted negative feelings, communication can suffer. This episode talks about ways to keep calm during stressful situations to bring about better and more effective communication.

ACTION STEP 4: KEEP YOUR COOL

Everyday Steps to Be More Assertive in Life

For many passive communicators, the idea of being more assertive in life is a desirable goal but can seem like a destination that is a long way off. Here we will discuss everyday situations that will provide real-world opportunity for you to practice asserting yourself.

ACTION STEP 5: TAKE BABY STEPS

Use these simple tips to practice communicating in a more assertive way and start seeing dramatic changes in your life.

