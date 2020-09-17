5 ways to balance studying and a side hustle

As someone who is working towards a degree, whilst also setting up a fashion brand, I sometimes get overwhelmed. Thankfully, there are ways to make it possible from as simple as changing your morning routine. If you’re struggling with balancing a business with earning your degree, here are some pointers that have really helped me.

1. Make a realistic timetable

Completing a degree and running your own business inevitably takes up a lot of time. So you HAVE to work efficiently. The best way to do this is to make a timetable every Sunday that lays out your week perfectly. How many hours am I going to spend marketing my business? How many hours am I going to spend studying for each of my modules? I recommend using Google Calendar; you split your workload into coloured categories and balance them out across the week. The key is to be realistic though, so you don’t overburden yourself.

2. Talk to your lecturers

Make the most out of the £9000 a year and get as much information out of your lecturers as you can. If you’re not a business major, head to the business department with some well thought out questions. And bring a pen and paper! Lecturers usually have individual areas of expertise, so work out what you need to know and visit the right expert.

3. Take a business module

If you can, take a business module. I took an entrepreneurship module in my first year and it really motivated me to start my own business whilst at uni. Signing up is the first step, but it’s also important to really pay attention (and stay off your phone). Make lots of notes – you never know what could be relevant to your side hustle in the future. You can also take the assignments you are given and make them relevant to your business; business can be incorporated into every single degree!

4. Cut your screen time

It’s really tempting to wake up in the morning and reach for your phone. However, it can be a really unproductive way to start your day. Especially when you’re trying to run a business and get a degree all at the same time. Instead when you wake up, have a big glass of water and meditate for a few minutes. I recommend the “Daily Meditation Podcast” with Mary Meckley. A relaxing, social-free wake up can really set you up for a stress-free, successful day.

5. Schedule in free time

There is more to life than business and studying, so make sure you allow time for yourself. Schedule time for seeing friends, scrolling on socials and just doing absolutely nothing! If you take my advice and use Google Calendar, make sure ‘free time’ has its own colour. By scheduling in downtime, you can be sure you’re doing enough of it. Ultimately, chilling out is an essential part of a healthy work/life balance.

Don’t worry if you can’t do all of these, even just starting with morning meditation can make it easier to balance studying and a side hustle!