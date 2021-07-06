Contributor Log In/Sign Up
5 ways to adapt if your industry has been suffering

Digital marketing Company Boca Raton

Every industry experiences ups and downs. The question is: How will you react?

Different industries are affected during different times in the business cycle, but all of them will eventually go through it. We may not know what’s coming next or how long an industry will suffer, but we can prepare ourselves by focusing on the following five strategies

Some industries have done extremely well. Online education, otherwise referred to as e-learning, has grown exponentially. Huge home improvement trends have happened recently also. Why all of a sudden are contractors doing extremely well, while retail is suffering? Why have certain industries fared well while others haven’t? The simple answer is that consumers are acting differently than they have before.

Here are 5 ways for you to capitalize on new business trends

1. Adapt to your customers’ changing needs-

Be aware that customer needs are always evolving. If you don’t keep up with what they want, how they want it, and the best way to give it to them, you’ll find yourself left behind in the dust when a new competitor comes along. Assess your industry’s most valuable trends and keep an eye out for any shifts that could put your business at risk.

2. Learn from colleagues and competitors-

In many industries, it’s important to know what everyone else is doing, such as in the case of competitive intelligence (CI). You can’t adapt your business while you’re completely off the grid. Study how others are finding success. The old saying goes, usually, success leaves clues.

3. Get Online, Fast –

Let’s face it, old business models don’t work as well before. Take certain comic book companies for example; certain comic book companies (that we won’t call out in this article) are a prime example of an industry that failed to adapt to technology and now struggles to survive. Companies are still finding success in the comic book world but they’ve had to move on from their traditional print to online versions and digital copies. Paperless is positive & so is digital.

4. Know when to cut your losses-

You know an industry’s not doing well when there aren’t any signs of growth and people are constantly leaving the field. In these situations, you must determine if it would be better to cut your losses by getting out while you can still live to fight another day or stay hopeless.

5.Embrace change-

Industries are constantly evolving and winners have to evolve with it. If you embrace that consumers are functioning differently, and you have to reach your target customers in new ways, you will succeed no matter what industry you are in.

Be an industry leader

Whenever a change occurs, it’s an opportunity. There has been a major shift in consumer behavior over the last two years. Reaching your customers in new ways can help you get ahead. But the most important thing is to think outside of the box and embrace the changes that are happening and take care of your mental health. There is more opportunity now thatn ever before. If you look at it as an opportunity and not a setback, you’ll be in a great place to find success.

    George Kocher

    George Kocher, Founder & CEO at Brand North

    George Kocher is a data driven leader with experience building and managing high performance sales and marketing teams. After graduating from Cornell University, George worked as an Analyst at Barclays Capital and VP of Business Development for Lakeview Health, a portfolio company of The Riverside Company. He currently serves as the Founder and CEO of Brand North, a digital marketing and growth agency that focuses on applying sophisticated marketing strategies and technical solutions to local businesses. George has a proven track record of success in leading teams and an ability to find overlooked opportunities. As a former Division 1 wrestler, George is still an avid health and wellness enthusiast, Brazilian Jiu Jitsu fan and marathoner. In addition to caring about his own health, George is a mental health advocate and enjoys volunteering.

