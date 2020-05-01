5 Ways Sales Success and Health Are Linked

Life is full of connections that aren’t always obvious. Sales and health are one of those not-so-apparent relationships. Your health shifts how you approach sales and how you experience sales. For example, if you are chronically fatigued because your health is not a priority, it’ll show through in either the closing rates or your ability to enjoy life beyond your success. Here are just a few ways that your sales success and health are linked.

Energy

Energy is a huge part of sales. If your energy is lacking or disconnected, you can lose the sale. It’s one of the most critical components of sales because energy is connected. The healthier you are, the more energy you have available to use in your communication and to build relationships. The exchange of positive energy matters, especially in sales. The healthier you are, the more energy you have available, and the better you can be at pitching your thing.

Positivity

When you’re healthier and taking care of your body, you’re more likely to have more mood-enhancing hormones running through your body, which can make your outlook more positive. This allows you to see more opportunities and create stronger relationships. Positivity and energy that flows well magnetize people to you, which absolutely can support your sales game.

Confidence

Everyone thinks sex sells. That’s not exactly true. It’s the confidence that sells.

You can have a sexy ad, but if the model looks meek or unsure of themselves, the ad is going to flop because the photos will lack energy, excitement, and that certainty that the product is amazing.

Confidence changes everything in sales. When you’re confident in what you’re selling and yourself, you don’t even have to be that good of a salesperson because prospects buy into your certainty. And when you’re healthy, you feel better about yourself which leads to increased confidence.

Focus

The healthier you are, the less brain fog you have, resulting in more clarity and focus. This affects everything else you do. You’re able to focus on the actions that matter instead of getting lost in tiresome to-dos that keep you on the hamster wheel. You’re able to listen deeper to the people you’re communicating with while giving them more attention. This clarity and focus give you the power to put more effort into building relationships with prospects and creating a sales experience where they feel comfortable and understood. By being attentive, clear, and present, you set the stage for closing more deals.

Stress Relief

Part of being healthy is engaging in stress-relieving activities. That doesn’t mean you have to sit in a silent room and Om for an hour every day. There are many different ways to get your stress out. Find what works for you, and you’ll free up your subconscious to focus on what really matters—the people in your life. This will help you get out of your head when it comes to sales and gets you more in the moment. When you do this, you set yourself up for success because you’re actually there for your prospect. You can help them when they’re uncomfortable, and support them through making the right decision for them.

Implementing

By increasing your awareness of how your health affects your sales performance, you have the foundation to make simple and powerful changes. While you can choose to do a lifestyle overhaul if that calls to you, you can also start small. If you’re used to only getting five or six hours of sleep per night, strive for seven to eight hours. If stress is your main concern, try different forms of meditation, creative expression, or exercise to see what combination of stress-relieving methods works best for you. By making little consistent changes over time, you can reap the rewards with increased success and productivity, without running headlong into burnout.