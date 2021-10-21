Contributor Log In
5 Ways of Handling Imposter Syndrome in the Creative Industry

Imposter Syndrome is an awful condition to have and can appear at any point during one’s life. Very well Mind definition of imposter syndrome is “an internal experience of believing that you are not as competent as others perceive you to be.” [2]. However, this is not just in an academic light, it is also […]

Imposter Syndrome is an awful condition to have and can appear at any point during one’s life.

Very well Mind definition of imposter syndrome is “an internal experience of believing that you are not as competent as others perceive you to be.” [2]. However, this is not just in an academic light, it is also linked to day-to-day life such as in both social and work settings.

Below are 5 tips in handling imposter syndrome when it rears its ugly head in your creative life.

  1. Embrace your title [3].

I am “Samantha and I am a freelance copywriter”, say it out loud. The more you say it, write it, apply it within your life, the more you will believe it. Own that title.

  • Keep practicing. [4].

Put the time in and keep practicing. As the saying goes “If at first you don’t succeed, try, try again.” Just because you aren’t happy with what you create first time, don’t let this deter you from your goal.

  • Share what you are proud of. [5].

Share it with who you feel comfortable with: People close to you. Those on social media. Professionals at an event.  You choose who you share your work with and what they see.

  • Create a portfolio. [6].

Create a space where you keep your work together so that when you are ready, you can share this with the world in either a personal or professional manner.

  • Practice wellness. [7].

In order to change your perception and feel better about yourself, embrace wellness into your life and practice this.

Remember this is your work and if you enjoy creating it then it is time for you to believe in yourself.

    Samantha Moore, Copywriter and Content Creator at CopyDOT

