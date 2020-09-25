5 Ways of Communication with the New World

A by-product of this digital era, social networks have easily become one of the most dominant methods of communication. Social media has actually converted our approach of communication, created new opportunities for businesses and individuals and, even brought people into a digital world.

Social media not only allows you to watch your loved ones but it also enables you to respond in no time. You can collaborate with each other via social media at any hour of the day without any inconvenience. So, to be a part of this digital world and to proceed with this fast communication SocioTraffic can help you to have a better social media presence.

Social Media Interaction

Here we are discussing the major 5 platforms of communication.

Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Tiktok

1. Facebook

With 2.01 billion monthly users and 88 percent of 18-29-year-olds using this platform, Facebook should always be a top priority for marketers for boosting leads. It is also seen as the most predominant social media platform. Businesses spend a lot of money on awareness, ads, and promotions. They can also consider some tools like SocioTraffic to Buy Facebook Likes to increase the credibility of their products and services.

Facebook Live became available to the public in April 2016 and instantly changed our mindset of Physical presence. From simply sending a text to temporary stories now, FB has evolved much. People can easily connect to the whole world and get information and knowledge of their interested domain.

2. Instagram

Instagram is one of the most popular apps among the younger generation, with 59% of 18-29 year age group. People posts their daily activities and pictures as a post or their story to inform their fans about their schedule and daily happenings. It’s totally a visual platform and an amazing fact about Instagram story is, it has 250 Million daily users.

3. Twitter

Twitter has 328 million monthly users and 36% of its total users are from 18–29 years age group. Any opinions or news can be shared in the form of tweets with millions of people in a second and the most important thing to learn for communication on Twitter is using the hashtags. People use twitter to run any campaign, to raise any issue, to appreciate or to criticize. The strong emphasis of twitter is on real-time information

4. YouTube

YouTube has successfully hailed as the second most popular search engine in the world. The one and the only way of communication on YouTube is VIDEO. This platform is a must if you want to reach 2 billion users monthly. It is being used by all the influencers, entrepreneurs and content creators to spread information globally.

5. Tiktok

This app is only two years old. But presently, it is also a very heavily used platform for the new generation. Tiktok is a new source of spreading knowledge and entertainment among the people. It’s like an Instagram of short videos. If a person is famous in a community, he can convey his message or promote his business or opinion easily in just 15-60 seconds video.

SocioTraffic helps you to make a significant and prominent presence on all these top social media platforms.