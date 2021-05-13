Contributor Log In/Sign Up
5 ways of becoming more efficient

Do you often get into the zone – So much to do, so little time? I was a frequent visitor there. Not anymore. I learnt what was holding me back from achieving what I could.

Here’s a 5 point approach that I followed that helped me on my path:

  1. Self-awareness – Be aware of your mindset and the resources you have on hand. Mind is where we live the most. Keeping it positive goes a long way. Look at the bigger picture and then find finer details.
  2. Create your goal list – State your objectives clearly so that you know what you want to accomplish. If you know where you want to end up, it’s a lot easier to figure out how to get there.
  3. Set priorities – Once you have your objectives set, it is good to prioritize so that you know what’s important and which ones to work on first.
  4. Stay focussed – Avoid distractions by clearing your mind of all negativities, staying positive, and understanding why you are working on those objectives. Getting to know the ‘WHY’ helps you in focussing better as you have a motive to strive towards.
  5. Get things done – Allocate time for each of your objectives, establish interim goals, review regularly, and ask for help when needed.

    Bhavana BP, 2xAuthor (Amazon Best Seller) | Coach | Thought Leader

    I help people unravel their full potential, see the bright side of life & be in sync with their Mind-Body-Soul.

    With ample corporate experience in various domains and at different capacities, I could get to the depths of understanding what people really want in this seemingly complicated life.
    As an NLP Practitioner & Coach, I'm ready to guide individuals in becoming more aware of living well - Mind, body & Soul; through a range of proactive and preventive measures & techniques.

    Life happens! And I accept that when it does, we must have an open mind and heart to receive and tread the path shown to us. This has enabled me to learn, adapt and grow at a greater speed and also take people on similar growth path along with me. What keeps me going in my journey is my optimism and resilience.
    It has also allowed me to fully understand my multiple interests & the potential I carry especially in interpersonal relations such as effective listening, empathy, negotiation, and liaising all of which comes naturally to me.

    🌌 My purpose - My 3 I's - Inspire, Influence, and Impact.
    And how do I live my purpose? Through my content and talks. As someone who believes communication is one of the biggest game changers especially in the digital space, I have marched into personal branding, content creation, the space of podcasts, video making and social media marketing.
    I am the author of my Memoir titled 'A Daughter's First Love: Dad' and '9 Wellness Hacks' both of which are available globally in paperback & e-book formats.
    I have been a contributing author for the book 'HumansFirst Stories: You Belong Here'.
    Currently contributing to two more books that will get published this year globally.
    9 Wellness Hacks is a bestseller in 6 different categories globally.
    I also help others find their voice through their book writing and publishing journey.

    People matter and only people matter! I love interacting with people. Everything is energy! I provide and derive energy from a group - my tribe grows with me.
    I believe we are all connected and together we grow.
    Come, let us explore how.
    🐾 Connect and follow me on LinkedIn, #LetMeListen and also on www.LetMeListen.in to take this further. Other ways of finding me on social media (FaceBook, Twitter, InstaGram, YouTube, Anchor) by the name LetMeListen.

