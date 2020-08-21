5 Ways Medical Entrepreneurs Can Avoid Burn Out

Managing a business requires entrepreneurs to assume a variety of roles. By the time they open their doors, they’re not only medical professionals, but they will also become an entrepreneur. From negotiating medical business financing to leading the company, medical entrepreneurs juggle multiple tasks at once. It’s no wonder why many of them experience physical and mental burnout.

According to Harvard Business Review, entrepreneurs experience different levels of burnout. Psychology Today defines burnout as a result of emotional, mental, and physical exhaustion because of prolonged exposure to stressful situations, especially at work. When left unaddressed, burnout could lead to depression.

Burnouts can happen to anyone, anytime. Medical entrepreneurs are especially more prone to experiencing it given the recent pandemic. They have to put in twice the effort to ensure safety of their patients and to keep their business going.

It’s always important to keep your mental health in check. Here are some ways you can do to prevent burnout:

1. Stick to a Schedule

Many medical entrepreneurs often find it challenging to maintain a healthy work-life balance. In their clinics, they assume the role of a healthcare professional. After that, they dedicate what little time they have left to manage their private practice.

While there is nothing wrong with this work arrangement, it’s also important to establish a time away from work. For instance, you can limit your work hours from 9 to 5 every day. This way, you have a bit of time left to relax and de-stress. After all, studies show that taking breaks can boost productivity.

2. Set Simple and Realistic Goals

Setting an unattainable goal for your business will lead to constant disappointments. When these ‘fails’ pile up, you’ll end up tired and stressed – a perfect recipe for burnout. If you start to feel this way, it’s best to reevaluate your goals.

There’s nothing wrong with setting bigger goals, but don’t forget to set realistic and attainable ones as well. Smaller goals are easier to accomplish, taking you one step closer to achieving the bigger goals.

3. Exercise

Exercise is one of the best ways to manage stress. When you’re doing physical activities, your brain releases endorphins – the hormones responsible for ‘runner’s high’. These endorphins work by activating the opiate receptors on our brain, thus, creating a feeling of pleasure. Mayo Clinic also encourages workers to get moving to boost the endorphin levels in the body. In this way, they can manage their stress levels from time to time.

For the busy-bee medical entrepreneurs who don’t have the time to go to the gym, they can still find ways to exercise. Simple physical activities like walking can give your mental health a boost, helping you think clearly and solve problems more easily.

4. Schedule a Time Away

Medical entrepreneurs find it hard to leave their practice and take some time away. After all, it’s their expertise that’s running the business and bringing sales in. Most of them postpone their much-needed vacation until it completely flies out the window. What they fail to realize is that taking some time off is the most effective way to avoid burnout.

Even if it’s just a day or two off work, make it a habit to take real vacations. Unplug from work and recharge your mind. Doing this will help clear your mind so by the time you go back to your business, you’ll be a better entrepreneur. Realize that if you do not take this chance to get away, you’ll eventually experience burnout.

5. Learn to Let Go of Things You Cannot Control

Got your medical business financing rejected? One of your patients leaving you to seek treatment from another clinic? That’s okay. From the beginning, you must understand that there are things you can’t control. This is one of the realities of running your own private practice.

Burnout happens when you beat yourself up for something that’s beyond your control. So, let go. Instead of letting something bring you down, take it as a lesson to do better in the future.

Your Mental Well-Being is Important

Medical professionals also have to keep their mental well-being in check. This way, they will be able to do more for their patients. As an entrepreneur, having a sound mind will help you make sound decisions for your business. Try to carve out some time for yourself to avoid burnout.