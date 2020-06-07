5 Ways Lowering Stress is Effective in Business Development

At first glance, lowering stress might not seem like it has anything to do with business development but after a closer look, it’s obvious how much of an impact lowering stress can have on business development and growth. You might be asking yourself… “But, how?” Stress is the cause of all diseases, right?

Well, why don’t we look at what kind of dis-ease you have in your business right now and look at 5 ways reducing stress might open up those bottlenecks and allow for effective business development…

Lowering stress in the workplace makes employees more productive Lowering stress levels improves relationships Lowering stress increases employee retention Customer service increases, which leads to higher customer satisfaction A low-stress environment will create a mature company culture

Consider these 5 reasons to reduce stress in the workplace and be effective with your business development plan….

1. Lowering stress in the workplace makes employees more productive

According to Inc.com stress management is a key factor in productivity, even laughing is an important part of the workplace. Establishing a company culture where employees feel free to be themselves and express themselves(in an adult and mature fashion) and encouraging playful behavior is important for reducing stress and in turn increasing productivity. Try asking your colleagues about something funny that happened in the last couple days and see what a couple laughs does to improve the workplace culture and setting.

2. Lowering stress levels improves relationships

Lowering stress levels improves relationships… Since stress is the cause of all disease, disease or friction in a relationship is caused by stress. When we’re stressed we start to process our world through different parts of our brain than when we’re happy and calm. Unfortunately, that part of our brain is wired for 2 things, fight or flight. So if we’re constantly stressed and we are always subtly feeling the need to fight or flee, what do you think this does to relationships in the workplace?

When you can improve relationships in the workplace, communication and teamwork follow. And we all know efficiency in a business is predicated on systems, teamwork, and communication. So it pays to reduce stress and allow your employees to flourish in their work relationships.

Try encouraging your employees to take walks together throughout the day or creating a warm and welcoming environment for your break room. Encourage employees to spend time together building relationships.

3. Lowering stress increases employee retention

Lowering stress levels will help employees feel welcome at your workplace which will encourage longer terms and tenors. A recent study by Mental Health America, “Mind the Workplace,” found that 81% of employees think that job stress affects their relationships with family and friends, at least sometimes. And 80% of employees leave jobs because of poor work relationships according to HAP Training.

So the logical thing to do to keep employees around and keep hiring costs to a minimum is to help reduce stress for employees at all costs.

4. Customer service increases, which leads to higher customer satisfaction

When you lower stress levels in the workplace, customer service increases. We all know that the client needs to be number one but as a business owner or leader of business development what are the best steps to putting your clients first? It’s actually by putting your employees first… When you put your employees first, they respect you and want to fight for your cause.

When you take the time to show your employees how much they mean to you, they’ll show your clients how much they mean to the business… Which is everything, right?

The best way to get your employees to treat your business the way you’d like them to is to treat them the way they want to be treated.

5. A low-stress environment will create a mature company culture

Mature company culture will attract high-performing individuals who have been around the block. We all know that the latest trends will attract talent of all kinds, right? Some of that talent isn’t exactly the best for the team. When you create a low-stress environment, you encourage a mature company culture. Ego thrives on stress, it feeds itself with it’s own ability to manage and deal with stress… When you create a company culture around avoiding stress, you’ll attract talent that is less ego driven and more capable of teamwork.

That type of team-centered company culture will take your business further than any hotshot consultant or developer. Take the time to drive your company culture with accountability and language… from blue-collar to silicon valley start-ups there’s no business that couldn’t benefit form a better company culture. Try looking at stress management and it’s relationship to business development as a long term play. The work you put in consistently over the next year will reap benefits for your business decades out.

Overall, reducing stress for your employees can be one of the most effective forms of business development. Look at ways you can improve your company culture and reduce stress. Monitor what happens next… You’ll be surprised at the results. And if you’re ever stuck and need a reminder, use these 5 ways to lower stress help effectively in executing your business development strategy.