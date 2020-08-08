5 Ways Limiting Beliefs Are Restricting You

Are you ready to get free so you can live your audacious dream?

Have you ever felt helpless and out of control? I know I have. This pandemic we are entrenched in is a prime example.

This global pandemic has been the icing on a pretty crappy few years for me. I’m not offering that personal nugget to you to seek your pity. I’m saying it, because in spite of everything I’ve gone through – a toxic work culture, being defrauded, being a victim in a robbery and home invasion, losing my favorite grandmother, having to go no contact with my family for the sake of my mental health – I’ve been able to cultivate hope in a sea of negative circumstances. Was it an immediate thing? No. It’s taken a huge amount of energy and effort to not let all that I’ve experienced keep me trapped in the depths of despair, but doing the work is worth it.

Like me, you can choose to make changes in your life to help you replace your limiting beliefs. That’s where choosing to intensely own every facet of your life comes in. Intense ownership is the key to taking action to overcome your limiting beliefs and many other things that can keep you restricted.

Before I talk a bit more about intense ownership, let’s talk about limiting beliefs. They restrict you in the following ways.

One – Limiting beliefs hold you back from embracing the truth of who you are.

Limiting beliefs play tricks with your mind. They can’t distinguish between truth in the moment and universal truth. They may try to tell your body that since one person – a parent or spouse – caused you pain, that every loved one will cause you pain. You must begin to distinguish the difference between being unsafe in the moment versus always feeling unsafe.

Many times, limiting beliefs are created in childhood and reinforced into adulthood. Mine were. As a victim of familial narcissistic abuse, I was trapped in a web of lies about my worth, my value, and if I was lovable.

Two – Limiting beliefs keep you from living out your purpose.

Each of us have been uniquely created and qualified to help to solve challenges of all sizes – including humanity altering challenges. Most people never take the time to invest in discovering their purpose because of their limiting beliefs. They let their fear get the best of them. They settle for being “average” and feeling “safe” instead of pressing through the pain to experience the freedom living with purpose can bring.

Will it be hard? At times. Life is hard. It’s up to you to choose what type of hard you will experience. Is it worth it? Yes.

Three – Limiting beliefs shake your self-confidence.

Limiting beliefs cause you to shrink back when you should be moving forward. They hold your self-confidence hostage in a misguided means of self-preservation. They remind you of all the times you’ve tried and failed. They convince you that failing is a permanent destination, not a part of the learning process in order to achieve success.

Growing up with toxic parents, I felt like I was perpetually walking on eggshells. Too much of one thing or not enough of the other would trigger a toxic episode of gaslighting, criticism and/or the silent treatment. It left me with low self-confidence and high performance anxiety. The only way to placate the beast, was to deliver the results that was expected of me and be okay when the bar moved to be out of reach if I proved that I was able to achieve what was asked of me.

Looking back on that toxic behavior, I realize that what I initially attributed to my family’s poor behavior was not the truth. Growing up and into my 20’s, I wrongly believed their poor behavior was my fault and that they were unaware of the damage they were inflicting on me. I am no longer under that illusion. Their poor behavior was designed to groom me to be codependent, not to help me develop into a healthy, productive member of society.

Four – Limiting beliefs paralyze you into inaction.

Limiting beliefs are super effective at telling your brain that it is unsafe in order to trigger feelings of panic and overwhelm, even when it’s not true. They trigger a physical and emotional response in your body designed to produce results that leave you feeling incapable of taking action.

This too is something I’ve personally experienced. The prolonged narcissistic abuse left me anxious and clinically depressed. It literally sidelined me in college where I spent half of my sophomore year sleeping 16 hours a day. It was a miracle I passed all my classes.

Five – Limiting beliefs teach you that 2+2=5.

They then reinforce that lie by filtering how you view the world to confirm its narrative. This creates tremendous confusion and cognitive dissidence. Intellectually you may know that 2+2=4, but every time you apply that answer to the question, it still manages to turn out to be the wrong one. When you don’t learn how to build healthy attachments to others, it impacts the quality of your life.

I know. I know. There has to be more to life than being permanently restricted by your limiting beliefs. I’ve found the solution to be choosing to take very intense ownership of your life. Passively waiting for change only results in more of what you are currently experiencing. When you choose to actively take intense ownership of your life, you embark on the journey to your healing, your freedom, and the chance to live out your dreams.

Intense ownership is being practical about the things that matter in life. It is comprised of owning your dream, owning your time, and owning your purpose. It is made up of 10 actions designed to help you own every facet of your life.

Identify what’s restricting you Clear the crap Own your stuff Create smart boundaries Design a “chic” relationship plan, and intensely stick to it Prioritize the manifestation of your purpose Visualize a life you love Live your audacious dream Partner uncommonly well Propel your legacy for at least 100 years

This holistic solution is key to dealing with limiting beliefs and any other issue that may be holding you back from living a life you love. I know it works because these ten actions are what I’ve used to find healing from decades of narcissistic abuse and trauma. If you are willing to do the hard work and take action to change the scripts that have bound you, you too can break free from your limiting beliefs.

So, I invite you to take intense ownership of your life.

The life you love awaits.

Need more information about intense ownership? You can discover more about it in my book – Reawaken: 10 ACTIONS to take back a very intense ownership of your life at reawakenbook.com.

Shanelle Roberts is an author, inventor, award-winning designer turned CEO of Smart Chic Labs. She is on a mission to solve as many facets of intense ownership as possible for herself and the world, so that you can overcome your issues and create a life you love as you live your audacious dream.