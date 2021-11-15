5 Ways I Inspired My Kids When They Were Down

As a mom of three, we have a lot of highs and lows. Recently, we went through a few tough weeks as a family. Our routines were off balance, outside circumstances challenged us, and we were all cranky and tired.

In the midst of this family low, I tried to find ways to lift all of our spirits – but especially the kids. Because it was hard seeing them down.

Luckily, I found that nine times out of ten, it didn’t take a whole lot to get them out of their funk. And we ALL were better for it. (In a family, when one person is feeling off, the whole family feels it!)

Today I’m sharing the small ways that I tried to inspire and uplift my kids during this period. It worked for us, and I hope you find it helpful too!

1. Ask About a Good Thing That Happened

First, I made it a habit to ask about one good thing that happened in their day during dinner. Often, they started slowly, but then talked on and on about what made their day special. We loved this dinnertime habit so much that we continue it today!

2. Share a Quote

I began to share short little thoughts of the day that are perfect for kids! This doesn’t have to be groundbreaking or lengthly. And I often found that I was inspired too. Here are a few fun examples:

“Don’t cry because it’s over. Smile because it happened.”– Dr. Seuss“

Be a rainbow in someone else’s cloud.” – Maya Angelou

3. We Did Something Fun

Sometimes, what kids are looking for is just a way to decompress. Mine do this through play. So, when I found nothing else to be working, I challenged my kids to a game. This worked EVERY SINGLE TIME. We all left the game laughing and forget about our concerns and worries.

4. I Got Them Dreaming

When our day-to-day life was difficult, it helped to talk about things we looked forward to. We talked about an upcoming vacation that was coming up or an event they were excited about.You could also take this a step further and get them talking about what they would love to be, do, or have in the future. A family bucket list or vision board is a super inspirational way to bring your family together too.

5. We Talked About What Inspires Us

Finally, I began making the effort to point out when I found something inspiring in daily life. This was anything from a football player’s work ethic to the breathtaking beauty of our nearby trail. I wanted my kids to see that inspiration is all around us and comes in many different forms, if we are open enough to look.

In Conclusion

Finally, we got through our tough time, but it taught us all a lot about resiliency and finding the good in daily life. I do believe that my efforts helped us emerge a bit sooner than we would have. And we continue to do many of the habits simply because they make us feel good.

I also learned that your input and perspective MATTER enormously in tough situations. People are challenged with obstacles and low days all the time. It’s an essential part of life. So, seeing and reading what others did to get out of them is a valuable practice that many people overlook. There is a lot to be learned from what others have done in the same situations.

So, what about you? What do you do to get out of a funk? How to do you inspire your family when you are at a low point? Please share in the comments, I’d love to know!