Contributor Log In/Sign Up
Thrive GlobalThrive Global
Thrive Global
Community//

5 Ways for Families to Beat the Winter Blues

Mid-Winter Moods Can Be Lifted Quickly with These Family Friendly Ideas

The Thrive Global Community welcomes voices from many spheres on our open platform. We publish pieces as written by outside contributors with a wide range of opinions, which don’t necessarily reflect our own. Community stories are not commissioned by our editorial team and must meet our guidelines prior to being published.
By

It’s common for moods to dip as the middle of winter hits. Is it the lack of sunshine? Vacations are too far off? Whatever’s getting you down, we have some ideas of how to uplift the mood in your home with these five family-friendly ideas.

  1. Cozy Rituals

We are totally inspired by the Scandinavian concept of ‘hygge’. If you haven’t heard of this concept before, it refers to a quality of coziness that feels good and nurturing to the soul. What feels the coziest to you? Curling up with a cup of tea, a good blanket and reading a book? Looking out the window on a snowy day while a fire is going? Try something that nurtures you, and perhaps something the whole family would enjoy. Could you all enjoy some hot chocolate while playing a board game? What is a sweet and cozy ritual you could enjoy as a family? 

2. Get Moving

It’s tempting to stay inside when it is cold or wet- but research continues to show that getting outside in nature or finding ways to move your body is ideal for emotional well-being. If you don’t have access to nature where you are, what else could you try? There is some interesting research that shows that even looking at a picture of nature can help our brains and bodies relax. You’ve probably heard of the research that shows that moving your body in ways that feel good to you, is great for mental health as well.  Rain or snow does not have to keep us or our kids from going outside. Try finding the right gear to let you play outside regardless of the weather

3. Get Creative  

Find ways to engage in creative outlets. We believe that creativity can mean LOTS of different things. It could mean classic art like painting or drawing or pottery, or it could mean writing, building, playing, cooking, or playing music. Taking time to engage in your own unique creative outlets is a great way to uplift your mood. If you aren’t feeling inspired, perhaps offering a creative activity to your kiddos, and joining in on the fun could take some of the pressure off. This activity is not so much about the outcome but more about the process of creation. 

4. Celebrate Something

Do you and your family long for a holiday or special day to look forward to? Sometimes the winter months can drag on-especially after the holidays are over- but what if you could make up your own special day as a family? Something silly like “Tell-a-joke Day” or perhaps a “Slumberkins Day” where you set different themed-activities and snacks to enjoy. 

5. Try Mindfulness  

Mindfulness is about slowing down and tuning into and accepting the present moment. There is an abundance of research now that indicates mindfulness is a  great tool to support emotional wellness. If you are new to it, try starting small. Light a candle and focus your eyes on the candle and do a scan of your senses. Notice what you hear, smell, see, feel and taste. Ending your mindfulness practice by identifying one thing you feel grateful for, and be another way of adding some mood-lifting energy back into your day. Kids can practice mindfulness too. Check out Yeti’s book and resources on our website for more ideas about mindfulness practices. 

We understand that our mood is not always so easy to shift. If you or someone in your family is struggling with low mood, or depression this winter we encourage you to seek professional help. Welcoming all feelings and getting help when we need it can also be vital to our well-being. We’d love to hear from you below, some of your fun ideas for elevating mood in the winter!

    Kelly Oriard and Callie Christensen, Co-Founders at Slumberkins

    Self-proclaimed accidental entrepreneurs Kelly Oriard and Callie Christensen are the co-founders of Slumberkins, a children’s brand focused on promoting social-emotional learning for children. Kelly has a dual master’s degree in marriage and family therapy and school counseling, and has worked as a school counselor and family therapist at a K-8 school in Portland, Oregon. Callie has a master’s degree in teaching with endorsements in elementary education and special education. She previously worked as a special education teacher in a therapeutic day treatment school, as well as in an elementary school in the Pacific Northwest. Both are passionate about teaching children the social-emotional life skills needed to thrive in our modern world. With six children between them, Kelly and Callie's experience as mothers has played a major role in shaping Slumberkins into what it is today.

    Share your comments below. Please read our commenting guidelines before posting. If you have a concern about a comment, report it here.

    You might also like...

    Community//

    A List to Lift Your Spirits This Fall

    by Paula Rizzo
    Community//

    7 Ways to Overcome Seasonal Depression with One Weird Little Word:

    by Alicia Hill
    learesphoto / Shutterstock
    Well-Being//

    These Tips Will Keep You Healthy All Winter Long

    by Marina Khidekel

    Sign up for the Thrive Global newsletter

    Will be used in accordance with our privacy policy.

    Thrive Global
    People look for retreats for themselves, in the country, by the coast, or in the hills . . . There is nowhere that a person can find a more peaceful and trouble-free retreat than in his own mind. . . . So constantly give yourself this retreat, and renew yourself.

    - MARCUS AURELIUS

    We use cookies on our site to give you the best experience possible. By continuing to browse the site, you agree to this use. For more information on how we use cookies, see our Privacy Policy.