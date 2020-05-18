Contributor Log In/Sign Up
5 Ways COVID19 Will Change Your Visit To The Pharmacy

What COVID19 means for the future of pharmacies in the United States

Remember your last pharmacy visit pre-COVID19? Long lines, frustrating waits, and crowded stores. Seems like decades ago right?

And if you’re like me, going to a place where there are other sick patients might not sound like the greatest idea during a global pandemic. You’re not alone. Recent polls show most Americans aren’t comfortable going out to public places (like pharmacies) even after the country “reopens” until there is a vaccine available. Like telemedicine, drive-thru COVID19 testing and the new transition to working from home, pharmacies post-COVID19 will probably operate differently. 

Below are 5 ways that your pharmacy experience will change post COVID-19. 

1. Welcome to Telepharmacy!

Telepharmacy has been on the fringes for a few decades but that’s about to change. Telepharmacy uses the latest technology to help patients communicate with pharmacists and get their meds without having to leave their couch.  Starting a new prescription? Why not set up a video call with your pharmacist. Text or WhatsApp could work too? You’ll be able to even provide insurance information virtually. 

2. The Pharmacist is here to ‘see you now’

Did you know that in many states, pharmacists can prescribe birth control and other medications? Pharmacists can even administer tests (like COVID19).  Given the strain on the medical community, there are calls to allow pharmacists to diagnose & treat patients similar to how nurse practitioners and physician assistants do today!

3. Delivery of BOTH your prescription medicine and over-the-counter medicine 

COVD19 helped to further mobilize the delivery industry. Amazon was already impacting in-person consumer shopping, but now with COVID19, this trend will be much more widespread.  Post-COVD19 most patients will opt to get all of their meds delivered & shipped to them directly. It prevents further opportunity to get sick from others saves time and money!

4. Medication Safety will get better

With advances in robotics and technology, most patients will get their medications filled by advanced computers which can help to prevent errors. Studies show that over 200 million medications are incorrectly filled per year! With better surveillance and technology, this will probably improve. 

5. Barriers between you and the pharmacist: Plexiglass 

If you still need to go to the pharmacy for some reason, expect to see plexiglass. It’s here to stay. Plexiglass provides a protective shield to protect both the pharmacist and patients.  I’ve often had patients cough on me, get too close and I ended up catching what they had! With barriers like plexiglass, the rates of spreading infection will likely decrease. 


There you have it. The 5 ways your pharmacy experience will change. 

Suzanne R. Soliman, PharmD, BCMAS, Founder at Pharmacist Moms Group

Dr. Suzanne Soliman earned her PharmD from the University of Illinois at Chicago College of Pharmacy (UIC-COP). She completed a residency at Midwestern University College of Pharmacy and a teaching fellowship at UIC College of Medicine. She is a board certified medical affairs specialist (BCMAS). Suzy worked as a clinical pharmacist, a medical science liaison (MSL) and national field team educator prior to becoming an Assistant Dean of Academic Affairs at UIC-COP. She most recently was an Associate Dean at Touro College of Pharmacy New York and an independent pharmacy owner. She is founder of Pharmacist Moms Group and  hold academic appointment at Rutgers University and St. John's University.

Suzy has over 100 publications and presents nationally on pharmacy, parenting and women issues. She is a Rufus A. Lyman award recipient which is granted for the best manuscript published in the American Journal of Pharmacy Education and in 2019, she was a recipient for the Next Generation Pharmacist Civic Leader Award.

Suzy serves as a medical expert and journal reviewer for Annals of Pharmacotherapy, Neuriva and Currents in Pharmacy Teaching and Learning. She has been featured in the following news outlets: The New York Times, ABC7NY, Daily Voice, "New York Magazine", “Crain's Chicago Business”, “Time Out Chicago” and more.

Suzy loves spending time with her husband and children, cooking, baking and eating!! She is an avid swimmer.  For years, she struggled between work/life balance ultimately finding that balance is something she works on each day.

 

