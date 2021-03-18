5 TYPES OF LEADERSHIP: ARE YOU A GENIUS LEADER?

A leader is a person who guides and/or inspires others. I believe great leadership requires diligence and dedication to personal growth as well.

Such leadership can lead you to success, both in terms of inner and outer wealth. I’m talking about Genius Leadership.

A Genius Leader can effectively guide, manage, and uplift others. Their style of leadership inspires continuous streams of personal and professional growth and profits.

Below, I summarize different kinds of leadership.

Click here for my Leadership Codes YouTube playlist

5 Types of Leaderships in Personal Life and Business World

Broadly, in the business world and our personal lives, there are basically four types of leaderships for growth, happiness, and success.

1) Subservient Leadership

Subservient leaders focus only on profits. Pressure from the stakeholders and personal or selfish needs often drives this type of leader. Such leaders are myopic in their perception and develop tunnel vision. They lose focus on the bigger picture and instead become nearsighted, focused on the singular bottom-line of profits.

Change your bottom Line

This style of leader makes decisions from a fear-based mindset. Because of this shortsightedness, the subservient leaders pay a heavy price in terms of loss of confidence by customers and loyalty from the employees. This results in burnout, high turnover, and loss of key people. They are a liability to the company and others.

Myopic leaders are conditioned to go after the short-term goals and targets without planning for a sustainable long-term strategy. Such leaders do not pay heed to what others have to say and hear only what they want to hear. They are likely to be surrounded by “yes-people”.

2) Predatory Leadership

Predatory leaders like to focus on the company and the customers as well. They want to earn profits and provide service to the customers.

However, such leaders may not focus on the well-being of their customers. They cater to the needs of the customers so long as it aligns with their profit motive.

For example, some pharmaceutical companies produced opioid-related products and made a lot of money selling them to customers. They did a service catering to the needs of the customers, but it didn’t bother them if their service would adversely affect their customers. Such leaders do not plan for a long-term customer base, and their businesses are short-lived too.

3) Servant Leadership

Servant leaders work for the good of their company, its stakeholders, including the customers. They are conscious leaders who use their hearts and care for their customer’s well-being. They value their customers and wish to cultivate long-term relationships. These leaders are about generating long-term profits for their company by putting their employees and customers first.

An employee and customer-first approach builds goodwill. Employees in companies with servant leadership experience personal growth. They are happier, work harder, are more productive, and remain with the company longer.

The Power of Soulful Listening & Talking can benefit any leader

With the ideology of putting others first, servant leaders develop more trust, a stronger bond, and ultimately a better relationship with employees and stakeholders, as well as the customers.

4) Steward Leadership

Steward leaders work towards the greater good of the company, employees, customers, and society at large. Steward leaders use their hearts and minds to make decisions. They work selflessly with a purpose to do good.

Steward leaders also love to help and care about the emotional and mental well-being of their employees in their professional and personal lives. They earn the warmth, respect, and trust of the employees who return it wholeheartedly with their commitment and engagement resulting in higher productivity.

They are emotionally intelligent, conscious, and mature people who lead by example and deliver incredible results. They create a domino effect. The employees treat each other well, and thus the customers are also served exceptionally well. This effect not only leads to long-term business profits, but benefits society as well.

Check out some videos on my YouTube Channel

Genius Leadership

Genius Leadership assimilates the best qualities of all the leaderships mentioned above and transcends them to serve the greater good of the company, employees, customers, society, and the planet.

I call Genius the one who becomes indivisible (Quantum) by sharing their inner wealth of knowledge, love, wisdom, and joy. A Genius Leader is a quantum leader who can see beyond his or her personal or organizational myopic interests, is an epitome of service to others, and sees all stakeholders as a whole. Such a leader works towards and cares for all without being biased or differentiating between the various parts.

A Genius Leader is truly a 5-dimensional (5D) leader who generates profits, serves the customers, and cares for their wellbeing. In addition, he/she treats the employees as integral to the whole, sees the company as a part of the society, and pledges to nurture and protect the planet. Such leaders are inspirational leaders who see beyond themselves and the company.

They lead from the heart and not just the head. They are sensitive and spiritual, caring and compassionate, invigorating and inspirational, dynamic and dependable. Such leaders mature through a continuum of growth, leading to the success, goodness, and happiness of all stakeholders.

If you wish to become the best version of yourself and take your organization to its heights, it’s time to become a Genius Leader. You have the power to create enormous growth, live your mission, care for the planet, and create vast wealth and goodwill for yourself and others.

UNLEASH YOUR GENIUS: TAKE MY QUICK LIFE ASSESSMENT