5 Top Tips for Beginning Your Wellness Journey

Ever thought of wellness and wondered where to start? Or have you never heard of it yet wanting to feel better within yourself? Well look no further as I have 5 top tips to get you on the starter track for your wellness journey.

But what exactly is wellness I hear you cry?

Wellness isn’t just a state of being, as the closely linked wellbeing, it’s the act of intentional doing. It’s making those healthier choices and choosing a lifestyle for the better. Wellness is removing the negative and promoting the positive in all areas of your life. It is about the physical difference as well as the emotional and mental want to change.

Now, the concept of wellness is made up of six dimensions: mental, emotional, physical, spiritual, social and environmental. [1].

Mental : Connecting to the world through learning, creativity, and opening your mind to new experiences.

: Connecting to the world through learning, creativity, and opening your mind to new experiences. Emotional : Being aware of feelings that are being experienced and embracing them as well as being accepting and empathic to other’s feelings.

: Being aware of feelings that are being experienced and embracing them as well as being accepting and empathic to other’s feelings. Physical : Promoting a healthy lifestyle which impacts positively on the body, through good nutrition, a good amount of sleep and exercise.

: Promoting a healthy lifestyle which impacts positively on the body, through good nutrition, a good amount of sleep and exercise. Spiritual : Looking for a higher purpose and meaning to one’s life.

: Looking for a higher purpose and meaning to one’s life. Social : surrounding yourself with those who promote positivity and are meaningful.

: surrounding yourself with those who promote positivity and are meaningful. Environmental: Adopting positive approaches in order to connect action and choices with health and wellbeing.

All 6 dimensions enable and encourage the growth of wellbeing if used in the right way. And regardless of where you find yourself in the current moment, it is never too late to make a start, wellness is for all.

So, without further ado, I present to you my 5 top tips to successfully begin your journey into wellness.

Be informed.

Do your research and understand what you are learning that way you can choose what wellness looks like to you. Don’t get ground down by every nitty gritty detail, pick what you deem important and go with that. A knowledgeable brain is a happy brain and is more likely to accept change especially for the better and as we all know, knowledge is power.

Take your time.

There is no need to rush this process. The art of wellness is taking that time to understand what is right for you at that moment in time, there is no finishing line and no race to win. If at any time, you feel overwhelmed by your journey then take a step back and do something for you. Wellness will always be there when the time is right.

Make achievable changes

Don’t overwhelm yourself or complicate your process. Choose a few manageable steps that you feel are attainable and see what happens. Go with the process and do you. The moment you feel the pressure, it is time to revisit the changes you are wanting to make to break them down into smaller achievable goals. If it helps, write them down and stick them somewhere close so that you remember your goals.

Do what you are comfortable with.

Do what comes natural to you. If something doesn’t feel right and it is causing you stress, then simply don’t do it. You can gain inspiration from others, but this is your journey, so what works for someone may not work for you, and that is okay. You are the expert on you, remember that so make sure you are comfortable within your process.

Enjoy the process

This experience is yours, so enjoy it! Use the information and skills learnt to live a happy and healthy life inside and out.

There is never a right or wrong time for wellness, so why not take what you have read and begin your journey into what could be the best thing you have ever done…

References