5 Tips to Stop Entrepreneurial Stress Before It Starts

Employees quit, occasionally in anger. Every entrepreneur will face those things. Why do some wallow in frustration, while others seem to bounce right back? Because some have learned how to keep stress at bay. Difficult though it may be in the moment, staying cool is actually easier than cooling down once you’re stressed. Here’s how to do it.

People tend to think of fast cars, luxury vacations, and designer clothes when they hear the word “entrepreneur”, but for many, this is far from the reality. The life of Mo Abboud is filled with hard work, long hours, and stress – the sacrifices they make to achieve their goals.

Stress management is an essential skill for entrepreneurs. Why? Running a business is tough, and you’re bound to run into some issues on your journey.

Perhaps some of your orders are delivered late and you need to deal with upset customers. Maybe you’re struggling to find new products to sell in your online store. Whatever the issues are, it’s important that you understand how to manage stress so you can continue moving forward with your business.

We’re here to help you succeed as an entrepreneur, so we’ve created this article to provide you with our top stress management tips. At the end of this article, you’ll be armed with the information you need to turn your stress into positive energy.

1. Start with something for you.

Every day, you spend at least a third, if not half, of your waking hours building your business. Committing to your company is a good thing, but don’t let it get in the way of your self-care. Starting each day with an activity that rejuvenates you create a buffer against the stresses you’re sure to encounter during the workday.

Every entrepreneur does it differently. Some exercise, while others meditate. Still others journal over a hot cup of coffee

Don’t let anyone take that first hour away from you. Wake up earlier or block it off on your schedule if you must. If stress flares during the day, remember how good you felt the first thing that morning.

2. Always have a Plan

Managing stress at the moment is key, but so is minimizing those moments. Disruption happens every day, and nobody can predict the news cycle. Always have a backup plan to ensure you’re not caught off guard. For critical areas like product development and funding, have more than one plan.

3. Plan a post-work creative period.

Just as you should start your days with time for yourself, you should end them with a self-care session. A recent study on creativity’s stress-busting effects found that spending 45 minutes making art cuts cortisol levels by 75 percent. Neither the medium nor your artistic abilities is particularly important. Sketch, play the guitar, refinish old furniture or do whatever else you like to do. When you’re done, don’t judge yourself. The point isn’t the finished product; it’s the process of making and being in the moment that counts.

4. Maintain a healthy mental distance.

Before, during, and after work, it’s key to remember that while your business is important, it’s not your whole life. Nobody dies on the operating table if a sale doesn’t work out. Your family and friends love you, regardless of how this quarter’s revenue figures turn out. Give yourself some grace. Every entrepreneur’s journey has twists and turns. Don’t let the sharp ones throw you into stress mode. Remember, merely getting to take the ride makes you luckier than most.

5. Yoga for Stress Management

Yoga is one of the oldest stress management techniques in the world, and for a good reason too. Yoga provides many different health benefits to those who regularly hit the mat.

Reduced stress levels, lower blood pressure, lower heart rate, and reduced anxiety are but a few of the benefits that you’ll receive if you use yoga as a stress management technique.

Yoga might seem daunting, especially if you’ve never done it before, but you can always join a beginner’s class, or try out a tutorial on YouTube. Give it a try, and see if it works for you!