5 Tips to Stay Healthy When Lock Down Because of Corona Covid-19 Pandemic, Can Be Done with the Your Family.

This limitation becomes a challenge. We are required to pass the days, which may have entered the second or third week, with the move at home.

Various ways and tips have been made to make the days at home due to the corona virus pandemic remain productive. Start working “as usual” and study regularly, to exercise and do other activities.

One important thing, all activities carried out should be able to bring our physical and mental condition to be maintained well, not experience interference.

This is related to the body’s immune system. As is known, low immunity may be the result of experiencing physical and mental disorders, it has the potential to make us vulnerable to corona virus infection.

1.Manage your diet

Eating fresh products may not always be possible. You can try to choose healthier options that contain less content, such as saturated fat, sugar, and salt.

Try also to avoid sugary drinks and instead drink lots of water. Making processed fruit or vegetable drinks such as lemon, lime, cucumber or berries, is a great way to add a touch of extra flavor and health to the body.

2.Routine intake of fruits and vegetables

Eating more fruits and vegetables is one of the healthy lifestyles, it is very important to do during the current corona virus pandemic.

Fruits and vegetables are also a source of fiber, vitamins and minerals, and other important compounds needed by the body.

Store fruits and vegetables in the fridge to allow them to retain their nutrients, in addition to being eaten fresh.

It is important to make sure children still get lots of fruit and vegetables in their diet.

Eating is not just a satisfying appetite and filler of the stomach, but also a way to maintain health.

3.Dry or canned food ingredients as an alternative

Fresh produce is almost always the best choice, but when there are not many healthy alternatives that are easily stored and prepared, canned food is one of the practical solutions.

Canned food has different nutritional content, depending on the basic ingredients used. Foods that are processed and packaged in cans have a longer shelf life than other foods.

People increasingly need food products that are practical, delicious, and can be enjoyed at any time. Canned food only needs to be warmed for five to 10 minutes before it’s ready to eat.

Canned vegetables, like tomatoes, do tend to contain lower amounts of vitamins than fresh produce, but it’s a good choice if it’s fresh.

Processed dry foods, such as dried beans, nuts and seeds such as lentils, peas, rice, couscous or quinoa are also nutritious.

4.Accompanied by healthy snacks

You often need to eat one or two snacks during the day while you are relaxing or having free time with family.

Many studies suggest that in addition to three healthy foods, such as breakfast, lunch and dinner, everyone should enjoy healthy snacks in the morning and evening.

Choose healthier options such as nuts, cheese, yogurt (preferably unsweetened), chopped or dried fruit, boiled eggs, or other healthy choices.

These foods are nutritious, more filling, and help build healthy eating habits.

These foods are nutritious, more filling, and help build healthy eating habits.

5.Fill Your Free Time with Family

Make cooking and eating a fun and meaningful part of family routine. Cooking and eating together is a great way to create a healthy routine, strengthen family ties and have fun.

Involve your children in food preparation. Young children can help with washing or sorting food, while older children can do more complex tasks and help set the table.

Such structures and routines can help reduce anxiety for children in this stressful situation.

With creative and productive activities with children, such as cooking, it is highly recommended and classified as full of communication to allow warmth between family members.