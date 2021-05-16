Contributor Log In/Sign Up
Thrive GlobalThrive Global
Thrive Global
Community//

5 Tips to Navigate Kids’ Device Use After Divorce

Setting clear, consistent boundaries for screentime reduces anxiety for all.

The Thrive Global Community welcomes voices from many spheres on our open platform. We publish pieces as written by outside contributors with a wide range of opinions, which don’t necessarily reflect our own. Community stories are not commissioned by our editorial team and must meet our guidelines prior to being published.
By
young girl on phone
Source: Bruce Mars on Unsplash

Divorcing parents often disagree about the most routine issues—bedtime, meals and homework. But some of the most significant disagreements revolve around screen time usage, cell phone access and selection of video games. In my family and matrimonial law practice , I have seen how arguments around the use of electronic devices can actually inflame custody disputes.

Many parents find themselves battling with their children and their spouses about issues such as how much screen time a child should be permitted, what limitations should be set, whether parents should be accessing their children’s text messages and how often a parent should be texting during the other parent’s access time with the children.

Some parents use these very same issues to gain an edge in litigation or to curry favor with a child to gain custody .

Parent/child relationships are sometimes irreparably damaged over video games and cell phone usage. Parents find that their children appear more attached to their phones than their parents. Sometimes separating a child from their electronic device can lead to tantrums and even violent outbursts.

And when your co-parent does not support the limits you are attempting to set with regard to use of electronics and video games, the stakes become even higher.

I spoke with Dr. Juliet Cooper , Psychologist, PsyD, MA about this important issue.

Dr. Cooper believes that if both parents set the same appropriate limitations and clear boundaries, the child will build a routine around the use of the device and have an easier time transitioning off of it in both households.

Here are five tips to help navigate this complex issue.

1-Set clear boundaries.

For example, when the child returns from school, parents might allow the child some down-time, have time set aside for homework, and then, once homework is finished, allow the child to have some screentime.

With clear boundaries, Dr. Cooper says, your children will have less opportunity for power struggles over their devices and video games.

Having a system and clear rules means the child knows what to expect and can mentally prepare. It is hard for the child to shift from the screen to another activity, so you as the parent need to make it easier.

2-Video games are different.

Video games, Dr. Cooper reminds, include a social aspect for your child. When you demand your child cease playing Fortnight, for example, you are actually asking that your child leave the “party” as they are playing that game with other children.

The games are physically energizing and stimulating the child. So, they need to be able to switch to another physical activity to fully distract them. They also need time to prepare their friends and themselves that they are exiting the game.

As a parent, try to be sensitive to your child’s needs in this different forum.

3-Model the behavior you want to see in your child.

Another issue to consider is that parents are also frequently on their devices. As a parent, you should do your best to model behavior. You cannot expect your child to give up time on their phone when they are consistently seeing you on your phone.

Keeping in mind that you and your child are likely seeing less of each other since separating from your co-parent, this is even more important: your child wants your attention.

4-Remember, your child is going through a significant transition.

Even if you are having what you consider to be a model divorce, and you are doing everything “right,” it is important to remember that your children are experiencing this in their own way.

Your priority always should be your children’s health (emotional and physical) and welfare.

Children want to be respected, which is particularly needed when they are feeling that most of their life are out of their control.

5-Do everything you can to align with your co-parent on this issue and others.

This is difficult for many divorcing parents, but it is critical, in this particular case, to do everything you can to set the same boundaries for the use of electronic devices in both households.

It bears repeating study after study shows that parental conflict does negatively affect your children. Keeping things civil, calm and unemotional between you and your co-parent can go a long way in how your children, and you, survive this relationship post-divorce.

And it might be difficult, but it is imperative to foster the relationship between your children and their other parent as your children are a product of both parents, and need both of you in their lives.

6. Do not hesitate to ask for help if you feel overwhelmed.

If you are feeling overwhelmed, reach out to friends and family, or a therapist or attorney if you have one. Please do not burden your children with your concerns.

Remember, taking care of yours and your children’s mental and physical health should be a top priority during this incredibly stressful time.

Note: These opinions should not substitute as a diagnosis or as legal or mental health advice, as each case is unique. If you are facing a similar situation, please contact a mental health professional or family law attorney in your area.

This article was first published on April 29th in the Legal Matters blog on Psychology Today.

    Lisa Zeiderman, Matrimonial and Family Law Attorney, Certified Divorce Financial Analyst at Miller Zeiderman, LLP

    Ms. Zeiderman, a New York Divorce Attorney and Managing Partner at Miller Zeiderman, LLP, regularly handles complex financial and custody divorce matters. Named a 2019 10 Best Family Law Attorney for Client Satisfaction by the American Institute of Family Law Attorneys, Ms. Zeiderman is also a Certified Divorce Financial Analyst, a founding member of the American Academy of Certified Financial Litigators and a member of the panel for Attorneys for Children.

     

    Always conscious of the costs of litigation, Ms. Zeiderman has negotiated and/or litigated custody and financial matters in the Family and Supreme Courts in New York and Kings counties and in the New York State counties of Westchester, Rockland, Orange, Putnam and Dutchess.

     

    Ms. Zeiderman's focus includes: custody, modification of custody, equitable distribution of assets, child support, alimony, contempt hearings and relocation matters. She also has served as appellate counsel and successfully drafted and argued appeals including matters involving custody and relocation.

     

    While handling high profile and high net worth cases, Ms. Zeiderman shows the utmost discretion and respect for her client’s privacy.

     

    In addition to authoring a well-read blog on Psychology Today, “Legal Matters: Understanding Mental Health Issues as They Apply to Divorce and Child Custody,” Ms. Zeiderman has been published in The New York Law Journal, Westchester Lawyer Magazine, Divorce Magazine, Motherly, ThriveGlobal.com and the New York State Bar Association Family Review, among many others. She has been quoted on issues ranging from financial empowerment to tax issues to child custody in publications including USA Today, U.S. News and World Report, MarketwatchCNNMoneyThe Journal NewsBusiness InsiderBustle and Fatherly. She has also been featured on a host of podcasts that focus on divorce and family law.

     

    Ms. Zeiderman’s approach to matrimonial and family law often includes, where necessary, enlisting an interdisciplinary team, including mental health professionals, financial advisors, career counselors and real estate advisors. This enables her to create a holistic approach for clients and their families going through a divorce that doesn’t begin and end with negotiating the settlement agreement.

     

    Ms. Zeiderman has particular in-depth experience with cases that involve mental health issues including narcissism and borderline personality, and she regularly works with mental health professionals on these matters. She also has experience handling high-profile cases of interest to the media, and has a reputation for being exceptionally discreet regarding these kinds of cases.

     

    Ms. Zeiderman, a Fordham University of Law graduate, has lectured for the New York State Bar Association, Family Law Section, on topics including Equitable Distribution of Assets, Valuation of Liquid Assets and Investments, Maintenance, Custody, Electronic Snooping and Discovery. She also has lectured for the New York Women’s Bar Association, the Association of Divorce Financial Planners, and the JCC in Manhattan on financial and custody related matters.

     

    She currently sits on the Advisory Board of the American Academy of Certified Financial Litigators, is a member of the Legislative Committee of the Family Law Section for the New York State Bar Association and sits on the executive board of the Justice Brandeis Law Society. She is also a member of the New York State Bar Association, the New York Women’s Bar Association and the Westchester Bar Association.

     

    Ms. Zeiderman also serves on the Executive Board of Savvy Ladies, Inc., a 501(c) 3 organization that provides free education and resources to help women achieve their financial independence, and on the board of LIFT, Legal Information for Families Today, which provides pro bono legal counsel to help underserved families navigate the Family Court system in New York.

     

    Ms. Zeiderman, once divorced, has an adult daughter, and is remarried. She previously owned her own business in the fashion industry, and utilizes the negotiation tools she used every day on the streets of Seventh Avenue in her legal practice.

    Share your comments below. Please read our commenting guidelines before posting. If you have a concern about a comment, report it here.

    You might also like...

    Community//

    Excessive Mobile Phone Usage in Children

    by Sweta Bothra
    Community//

    8 Things Not to Leave out of a Parenting Plan

    by Merriam Sarcia Saunders
    Community//

    Raising Kids in The Digital Age: 5 Stats From Parents’ Perspective

    by Delfina Forstmann
    We use cookies on our site to give you the best experience possible. By continuing to browse the site, you agree to this use. For more information on how we use cookies, see our Privacy Policy.