5 Tips To Keep Your Health And Fitness On Track

The coronavirus pandemic has changed all of our lives in unimaginable ways. There seems to be no parts of our daily routines that are not touched by it. You might be adjusting to establishing a work-from-home routine. You might be navigating remote learning for the first time (or helping your kids do it). You might be sick yourself or caring for someone who is sick. You might have lost your job. You might be trying to juggle all of the above.

You might be reading dozens of articles telling you to prioritize self care and exercise— and you might be wondering when the heck you have time to fit them in.

When it comes to your fitness, I’d like to advise you that now is not the time to think of those practices as a chore or burden. In the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic, working out probably isn’t (and shouldn’t be) your top priority — nor are more specific fitness goals like gaining muscle or losing fat. And it’s ok to avoid worrying about deadlift personal records or your total caloric burn.

But do recognize the many ways that movement and different as well as our mental and emotional well-being.

It’s because of these mental and physical benefits that exercise can bolster resilience in big ways— and that’s something we all need right now.

But again, when you’re already feeling overwhelmed with the myriad challenges on your plate, where does a workout fit in? Identify the opportunities for staying active that are going to fill you up, not leave you feeling depleted.

Now is not the time for that grueling workout you dread in the hours leading up to and curse through every step of. Now is the time for workouts that make you laugh, let you connect virtually with familiar faces, and give you a mental break from all the other stressors you’re dealing with. Ask yourself: How is moving my body going to help me feel the best possible, both physically and mentally.

Here are some tips from me and my team on how to find workouts (and other opportunities to move) that meet those criteria, and how to fit them in:

1. Get Into a Rhythm

Many of us have recently found whatever habits and routines we were in (whether they included movement or not) totally changed. We’ve had to rapidly adjust to staying home and practicing social distancing,

You’re probably missing your old routine. Many of us are creatures of habit and benefit from structured schedules,” she explains.

While you can’t turn back the clock, setting a regular movement routine can help you feel more settled. If it’s possible to keep your before-pandemic workout time, that’s great. But if that time doesn’t work right now, try out a new one.

There’s a dumbbell drought right now. So, if you can find resistance bands, they’re great. Body weight exercises are perfect, too. And the internet is an amazing place where you can find a lot of information on what you can do with the body weight and resistance bands to get a full, complete workout at home. Plus for me, I’m a father of three little boys, so every day we’re doing family workouts where we walk around the neighborhood, do some sprints. So, I highly advice spending some time together with your family and get exercise at the same time.

Maybe the best time for exercise now is to break up a long afternoon in front of a computer. Maybe it’s before dinner as an end to your day and the start of your evening. Maybe you break up what used to be your typical workout into smaller ones you can do throughout the day.

2. Find Connection

Even though we’re social distancing, social support is still more important than ever. Exercising with others (whether they’re members of your household or you’re connecting virtually), will help you feel more supported in both your workouts and life. That’s hugely motivating and fosters a healthy relationship with exercise that will benefit you even after the pandemic has passed.

Thanks to technology, you’ve got a lot of options for virtual group workouts. Consider exercising with a friend or family member via Zoom, hiring a personal trainer you can connect with virtually, or streaming workout classes via websites and apps.

3. Try Something New

Think of this [time] as an opportunity to get stronger or fitter in different ways. Healthy movement doesn’t look just one specific way, and making sure we use our bodies in different ways can be a huge plus in the long run.

Now might be a great time to ramp up an area of fitness that’s easy to do at home that you may not have previously spent as much time on, like body weight training, or (running or cycling outside is still allowed).

Think about what types of exercise you haven’t been doing a lot of recently. Are there ways you can incorporate that movement into your new routine? Try an online boxing, Pilates, HIIT, bodyweight, barre, or dance workout. Gyms and fitness studios (large and small) across the country are offering numerous options when it comes to live workouts you can join in real-time or on-demand videos for whenever your schedule allows. It has never been more convenient to keep it interesting!

4. Pick and Choose What Works for You

Social media is flooded with a lot of creative at-home exercises and workout options right now. But that doesn’t mean you have to do them all.

When you see new workouts online, purposefully think through what is or isn’t the best fit given your likes, dislikes, available equipment, and fitness level.

5. Make Movement a Household Activity

Sometimes, throwing a cartoon on the TV can successfully entertain the troops and buy you time for a workout, but that’s not always the case if you have kids or other family members home. Can you make movement a family-wide activity.

Play an active game like tag or even Twister (the latter is basically yoga, right?) — bonus points if you have a yard to play in or there’s a public park you can use (where you can keep a safe distance from others). Getting outside is fundamental for mental health and further increases the mood-lifting benefits of movement.