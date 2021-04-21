5 Tips To Improve Your Life And Wellbeing With Sandra Irving

She’s on a mission to work with others to help them re-create their internal world to live a life full of peace and love.

As a dynamic speaker and inspiring wellness advocate, Sandra Irving has worked in the space of behavior change for more than 5 years through leadership consulting, wellness program design, and Facilitation. She is the CEO and founder of Network Well, a wellness company

that works with businesses and schools to develop wellness programs that help improve the mental, emotional and physical well-being of employees and students. She also founded her coaching and speaking business Sandra LiveWell that is known for The Journey to Wellness Program. Her brand serves the community and touches the hearts of those wanting to grow their wellbeing and become the best version of themselves through research base and holistic methods.

Sandra Irving loves to inspire individuals and speaks about the importance of mental, emotional and physical well-being, personal development, meditation, self-worth, and manifestation utilizing Neuroscience and psychology principles. To improve your life and wellbeing, Sandra Irving recommends the following:

Awareness – start opening up to learning more about what you can do to increase the quality of your life. Read books, watch videos, seek insights and explore possibilities to see what works for you and what makes you feel good and happy.

Acceptance – accept that life is what it is in that moment and what does not define you.

Believe in yourself – you have the potential to be limitless

Be Open – open up your heart and your mind to every moment for what it is. Do your best to not cling or suppress experiences out of fear.

Let go – let go of the past to make way for your true self. The past has conditioned you and the only way to become the best version of you is to let it go.

Sandra Irving’s best advice to individuals who want to grow the levels of happiness in their life is to embrace their stories, don’t hesitate to share your experience, who you are, and what you have overcome because this is your power. Everyone can inspire people to believe in themselves and to help make the world a better place and intern reduce the amount of suffering. Many people will benefit from your help. Sandra herself has been inspired to change through reading books and sharing with others how to become a better version of themselves. She has been able to let go of her conditioned self and make changes in her life to create the life that her heart desires. The Untethered Soul by Michael A. Singer, Jesus and His Teachings through the bible, Buddha and His Teachings through Vipassana meditation and Dahma, The Power of Now by Eckhart Tolle, Think and Grow Rich by Napoleon Hill, The End of your world by Adyashanti, and Indistractable by Nir Eyal are some of the books she has read that provided her with deep insights that motivated her to change. But, she didn’t stop there.

She continues to learn and has completed her NLP Practitioner certification, and Wellness and Life coaching certification. Sandra Irving went back to university to study Neuroscience and philosophy. She has worked in one of the world’s leading behavioral change and performance improvement organizations Franklin Covey and is now working in Australia’s number one entrepreneurial education company, The Entourage. Sandra has traveled to over 16 different countries and started her businesses to help people to become the best versions of themselves.