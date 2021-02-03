5 Tips To Help You Overcome Addiction

Recovery doesn’t happen overnight, and you’ll probably encounter many roadblocks along the way. However, getting better is possible if you’re dedicated and perseverant. Here are five ways to help you overcome your addiction and get on track to recovery.

Eat Healthy

Eating a balanced diet may not be the first thing that comes to mind when you think of recovery, but it can play a huge role in helping you overcome your addiction. Eating healthy can provide your body with essential nutrients, therefore allowing it to carry out its processes and give you the fuel you need to tackle your goals. Nutrient deficiencies can increase your risk of developing depression, and they can also make you feel sluggish and distracted. On the other hand, maintaining a healthy diet can improve your mood, provide you with an energy boost and increase your brain function. Be sure to eat foods rich in Vitamin D, iron, calcium, protein and fiber. Sunfiber is an extremely useful form of fiber because it’s resistant to digestive enzymes, which allows for maximum absorption in the body. Researching sunfiber benefits can help you determine if this ingredient is right for you. It’s important to nourish your body, as feeling energetic and optimistic can motivate you to achieve your recovery goals.

Supplement Your Diet With Vitamins

On a similar note, it’s important to provide your body with essential nutrients that it might not be getting from your diet in order to ensure optimal physical and mental health. Studies have shown that alcoholics are often deficient in Vitamin B1 and thiamine, while those addicted to drugs are deficient in calcium, magnesium and niacin. Vitamin C can potentially be helpful in those recovering from opiate addictions, as it has antioxidant properties that can ease withdrawal symptoms. Furthermore, zinc is a very common deficiency that can be brought on by excess alcohol, leading to anxiety and impaired immune function. Some other important nutrients that you may not be getting from your diet include omega-3 fatty acids and Vitamin D. Taking a daily multivitamin can give you confidence that your body is getting all the nourishment it needs.

Exercise

Getting some exercise can be an extremely effective method in managing withdrawal symptoms, which include depression, anxiety, irritability and muscle tension. Exercise has been shown to release feel-good hormones known as endorphins, which can decrease anxiety, improve your mood and help you sleep more soundly at night. It’s important to remember that you shouldn’t feel pressured to push yourself too hard if you’re not ready yet. Even taking a brisk 30-minute walk is enough to reap the positive benefits of exercise, leaving you feeling recharged and refreshed.

Practice Meditation

Another effective way to help you overcome your addiction is to practice daily meditation. A recent study discovered that individuals who had recovered from a drug or alcohol addiction and had been practicing meditation since were less likely to relapse. One of meditation’s positive effects is its ability to prevent addicts from regressing to their previous harmful behaviors by regulating how the brain experiences pleasure. As an additional benefit, practicing meditation can allow you to observe the urges that you’re experiencing but abstain from acting on them. Meditating can give you a greater sense of control over your life, which can be extremely helpful in combating addictive behaviors.

Seek Help

If you’re still struggling with recovering from addiction, don’t be afraid to reach out for help. There are plenty of resources available to you, whether it’s speaking with a counselor, attending group therapy or starting a new medication to treat mental health conditions that may be complicating your recovery process, such as anxiety and depression. Never forget that you’re not alone on your journey, and there’s a light at the end of the tunnel.

The path to recovery is often long and complicated, but it’s not impossible to get better. Following these five tips can help you get back on track to a healthier and happier you.