Contributor Log In/Sign Up
Thrive GlobalThrive Global
Thrive Global
Community//

5 tips to have a stress-free home

Our house says a lot about ourselves. Generally, when we feel overwhelmed and stressed we tend to neglect personal environments, and, when we do, everything is in chaos.

The Thrive Global Community welcomes voices from many spheres. We publish pieces written by outside contributors with a wide range of opinions, which don’t necessarily reflect our own. Community stories are not commissioned by our editorial team, and though they are reviewed for adherence to our guidelines, they are submitted in their final form to our open platform. Learn more or join us as a community member!
By

It happens in a reverse way too: our house influences us and our health. A dark and neglected house insight will only make us grumpy when we arrive from a long day at work. Luckily, there are many tricks that we can apply to de-stress the home. Today we bring you ten of them to help you set your home in a harmonious and beautiful way and scare away any sign of stress in your life.

1. Clear the environments

Having rooms overloaded with objects and furniture can cause us to overload ourselves. Nor is it cute at all to dodge furniture tips or jump ornaments. The important thing is that air and energy circulate as well as possible. Therefore, if it is within your means (and even more so if you live in a small apartment), remove any decoration that may be excess, make space between the furniture, empty shelves, and clear the passage areas and you also have stress about home appliances so you need to know that you can rely on an appliance repair Halifax company to provide quick and reliable repairs.

2. Live with nature

The houseplants are great allies against stress: they are inexpensive and easy to acquire, are beautiful wherever the put, and purify the air (which positively impacts our mood). It is even proven that being surrounded by natural elements encourages a more friendly interaction with others.

But we are not just talking about plants; flowers are also perfect for anti-stress decoration. Although all the species serve to perfume and brighten the environment, orchids, roses, geraniums, lavender, and lilies are especially recommended, because they help to keep the mind calm.

Undoubtedly, it requires very little effort to place a flower or plant in the empty spaces of the house. Of course, take good care of them and change them if they wither.

3. Choose simple designs over striped

Textile patterns or wallpaper on the walls can also become excessive to look at. A true anti-stress room is one that has soft patterns, so we recommend that you start choosing softer and smoother textures to really feel relaxed.

4. Open the windows wide

Sunlight and fresh air are natural reducers of stress and depression, so we must make sure to keep them open and clear so that the rooms are ventilated and sunlight enters to give life to space. Nobody likes living in dark rooms breathing in stagnant air, so from now on, be sure to open curtains and blinds as soon as you wake up in the morning to start your day with good energy.

5. Reduce the number of mirrors

It may sound strange, but mirrors are not good for fighting stress. This happens because there are people who are more stressed by their appearance if there are several mirrors together. It is not that we will make you remove the mirror from the bathroom where you shave or groom, but it would not hurt to consider removing a mirror if you have several scattered around the house.

    Dean Jones

    Share your comments below. Please read our commenting guidelines before posting. If you have a concern about a comment, report it here.

    You might also like...

    Community//

    Why is it important to have the house clean?

    by Rashmi Jindal
    Community//

    Simple Guide for Eco-Friendly Living: Home Edition

    by Chloe
    Community//

    How Furniture Design Can Improve Your Mood

    by Cortney Lane

    Sign up for the Thrive Global newsletter

    Will be used in accordance with our privacy policy.

    Thrive Global
    People look for retreats for themselves, in the country, by the coast, or in the hills . . . There is nowhere that a person can find a more peaceful and trouble-free retreat than in his own mind. . . . So constantly give yourself this retreat, and renew yourself.

    - MARCUS AURELIUS

    We use cookies on our site to give you the best experience possible. By continuing to browse the site, you agree to this use. For more information on how we use cookies, see our Privacy Policy.