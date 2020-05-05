5 Tips to Boost Your Mental Health During Uncertain Times

Is it me, or did the world change, within a blink of an eye? As far as I can remember, one day we were tailgating, enjoying the Superbowl. With festivities galore, I remember folks gathering with family and friends for fun, food, and fellowship. These gatherings were epic and filled with soul-stirring expressions of joyful hugs, gentle kisses, and hardy handshakes; creating the experiences we live for!

However, many people have recently experienced quite the contrary. Simply put, the Coronavirus Pandemic has officially become the world’s greatest party pooper. It has introduced what we now know as social distancing, leaving many individuals feeling void of joy and future certainty. Although various safety measures have been heavily enforced out of an abundance of caution, the rippling effects of restrictions and severe reports are definitely tremendous. Over the past months, the sounds of celebration have been transmuted into thoughts of fear and desperation. Collectively, we have shed enough tears and felt enough frustration to last us a lifetime. However, it is up to us to bring a sense of celebration and normalcy back into our daily lives.

Here’s what I know! You cannot control the circumstances of life. However, you can manage your response to unwarranted situations. Try these 5 tips to boost your mental health during these uncertain times:

Listen To Music

Listening to music is an effective way to add the celebration back into any atmosphere and change any mood. Find musical artists who invoke the happiness and jubilee that you crave. I promise enthusiasm is likely to show up in your body, prompting you to move and dance instantaneously.

Create A Weekly Theme or Holiday

We all love a good old Taco Tuesday! It screams celebration and requires minimal effort to implement. Get creative and see what additional themes you come up with. Try incorporating the new celebratory themes into your life weekly, bi-weekly, or monthly.

Start Your Own Personal Pep Rally

Be intentional about your daily conversations and bring on the cheer. Strengthen your verbal communication by using positive affirmations and gratitude statements. Use positive statements like, “Things are getting better moment by moment.” Or “I am powerful, prosperous, and grateful.”

Schedule A Virtual Date

Be sure to step outside of the four walls of your home via your favorite virtual platform (Facebook, Instagram, Zoom, etc.) If you’ve never tried it before, you’ll probably be amazed at how easy it is to fill social gaps an reconnect with family, friends, colleagues, etc.

Celebrate A Most Recent Win

Acknowledge an obstacle that you have conquered and celebrate it. And yes, small wins count too! Personal achievements are some of the most overlooked celebrations, but not anymore!

Each day holds a surprise. But only if we expect it can we see, hear, or feel it when it comes to us. Let’s not be afraid to receive each day’s surprise, whether it comes to us as sorrow or as joy it will open a new place in our hearts, a place where we can welcome new friends and celebrate more fully our shared humanity. – Henri Nouwen

No matter what you may be facing today, remember that you have the power to choose celebration over sadness, fear, and frustration. So, party on!