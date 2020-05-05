Contributor Log In/Sign Up
Thrive GlobalThrive Global
Thrive Global
Community//

5 Tips to Boost Your Mental Health During Uncertain Times

Learn How To Add Celebration Back Into Your Life And Stay Sane During The Coronavirus Pandemic

By

Is it me, or did the world change, within a blink of an eye?  As far as I can remember, one day we were tailgating, enjoying the Superbowl.  With festivities galore, I remember folks gathering with family and friends for fun, food, and fellowship.  These gatherings were epic and filled with soul-stirring expressions of joyful hugs, gentle kisses, and hardy handshakes; creating the experiences we live for!   

However, many people have recently experienced quite the contrary.  Simply put, the Coronavirus Pandemic has officially become the world’s greatest party pooper.  It has introduced what we now know as social distancing, leaving many individuals feeling void of joy and future certainty.  Although various safety measures have been heavily enforced out of an abundance of caution, the rippling effects of restrictions and severe reports are definitely tremendous.  Over the past months, the sounds of celebration have been transmuted into thoughts of fear and desperation.  Collectively, we have shed enough tears and felt enough frustration to last us a lifetime.  However, it is up to us to bring a sense of celebration and normalcy back into our daily lives.   

Here’s what I know!  You cannot control the circumstances of life.  However, you can manage your response to unwarranted situations.  Try these 5 tips to boost your mental health during these uncertain times:

  • Listen To Music

Listening to music is an effective way to add the celebration back into any atmosphere and change any mood.  Find musical artists who invoke the happiness and jubilee that you crave.  I promise enthusiasm is likely to show up in your body, prompting you to move and dance instantaneously.

  • Create A Weekly Theme or Holiday

We all love a good old Taco Tuesday!  It screams celebration and requires minimal effort to implement.  Get creative and see what additional themes you come up with.  Try incorporating the new celebratory themes into your life weekly, bi-weekly, or monthly.

  • Start Your Own Personal Pep Rally

Be intentional about your daily conversations and bring on the cheer.  Strengthen your verbal communication by using positive affirmations and gratitude statements.  Use positive statements like, “Things are getting better moment by moment.” Or “I am powerful, prosperous, and grateful.” 

  • Schedule A Virtual Date

Be sure to step outside of the four walls of your home via your favorite virtual platform (Facebook, Instagram, Zoom, etc.)  If you’ve never tried it before, you’ll probably be amazed at how easy it is to fill social gaps an reconnect with family, friends, colleagues, etc.  

  • Celebrate A Most Recent Win

Acknowledge an obstacle that you have conquered and celebrate it.  And yes, small wins count too! Personal achievements are some of the most overlooked celebrations, but not anymore! 

Each day holds a surprise. But only if we expect it can we see, hear, or feel it when it comes to us. Let’s not be afraid to receive each day’s surprise, whether it comes to us as sorrow or as joy it will open a new place in our hearts, a place where we can welcome new friends and celebrate more fully our shared humanity. – Henri Nouwen

No matter what you may be facing today, remember that you have the power to choose celebration over sadness, fear, and frustration.  So, party on!

Terressa Franklin, Transformational Coach at Reality Check International, LLC

Terressa Franklin is a certified transformational coach and speaker who is passionate about seeing others realize their potential.  She is known for her astounding ability to ignite passion in others, while providing a fresh outlook on life and business.

After years of personal victories followed by personal disappointments, Terressa understands that life and business can be challenging.  She shares proven personal development principles and strategies to help others live and perform extraordinarily.

As a certified professional, Terressa transmutes her expertise into transformational workshops and keynotes.  Her mission is to coach individuals, entrepreneurs, and business organizations into the awareness of what's possible, regardless of how ordinary things may seem.

The Thrive Global Community welcomes voices from many spheres. We publish pieces written by outside contributors with a wide range of opinions, which don’t necessarily reflect our own. Learn more or join us as a community member!
Share your comments below. Please read our commenting guidelines before posting. If you have a concern about a comment, report it here.

You might also like...

//

First Responders First

by Carlos Perez
//

Thriving in the New Normal

by Rebecca Muller
Mid adult woman on phone with laptop at dining table, son using digital tablet, role model, working mother, efficiency
//

Working From Home in the New Normal

by John McAlester

Sign up for the Thrive Global newsletter

Will be used in accordance with our privacy policy.

Thrive Global
People look for retreats for themselves, in the country, by the coast, or in the hills . . . There is nowhere that a person can find a more peaceful and trouble-free retreat than in his own mind. . . . So constantly give yourself this retreat, and renew yourself.

- MARCUS AURELIUS

We use cookies on our site to give you the best experience possible. By continuing to browse the site, you agree to this use. For more information on how we use cookies, see our Privacy Policy.