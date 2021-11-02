5 Tips That Boost Workplace Productivity Better Than Micromanagement

Image source: https://www.pexels.com/photo/boss-talking-to-employees-7644004/

How do you measure productivity at the office? Is it the number of tasks an employee can complete within a specific timeframe, or is it the amount of return you get in the long run?

No matter the case, it’s important for any organization to improve productivity. There are a number of ways to achieve this, and micromanaging isn’t one of them.

According to Inc.com, keeping a close watch on employees and encouraging them to work more will render them vulnerable to psychological breakdowns and physical stress which can affect productivity.

Managers and business owners should know better than to push employees beyond their limits. Thankfully, there are methods to get everyone inspired at work without having to be a “helicopter boss.” Here are some of the most effective ones:

1. Lend a listening ear

First, you need the capacity to empathize with your employees. Learning to listen and letting them know that you are ready to listen can go a long way. This lets your employees know that their interests are being looked after as they assume their respective roles.

Creating an environment that involves employees in decision-making is crucial to improving morale. Since everyone feels value, there is a greater desire to collaborate and contribute more to the organization’s success.

It also helps to get rid of any boundaries that make it difficult for employees to talk about issues that have a significant impact on productivity. Doing away with these limits will also encourage employees to work harder, reduce employee turnover, and generate massive returns.

2. Develop a competent HR team

The role of any HR department is not limited to recruitment and continuous training. Much of what it does involves coming up with effective employee engagement programs, improving workplace conditions, and ensuring work satisfaction.

There is no perfect organization, and you are always bound to have employees who feel like they shouldn’t be working for you at all. Nevertheless, building a competent HR team will help you address these scenarios and build a workplace that takes care of everyone.

As you start to form your HR team, it matters a lot to recruit people who are trained specifically to handle a diverse range of individuals. Typically, psychology and HR majors are recommended for the role, but you can also pick candidates with a background in public administration, public management, and communications.

For tenured members, consider investing in their continuing education. Have them apply for a Master of Human Resource Management online so they can learn the skills they need to address employee concerns that have a massive impact on productivity.

3. Reward gains and move forward from losses

Another way you can improve workplace productivity is to celebrate every victory (no matter how small) with your team.

Whether you have reached your monthly sales targets or went a full month without incident, you can treat your employees to an outing or offer cash incentives for individuals who show exemplary performance.

Offering rewards and incentives can give employees something to get excited about and compete for. Just make sure to level the playing field. Competition can motivate everyone to work past their potential, but it can lead to workplace toxicity. Be sure to have a system in place that rewards employees fairly and penalizes cheating.

When it comes to losses, it won’t help to vent at your employees and tell them that they should have done better. The best you can do is to help them learn from the experience and move forward to accomplishing another milestone.

4. Build a relaxed and pressure-free workplace

Is your office facility too bland and uninspiring? You might want to consider a total remodel that employees will appreciate. Cubicles have long been a reviled symbol of workplace monotony, so swap them out with shared work desks.

On top of that, you should also change the overall look of the environment. Opt for dynamic colors and introduce lots of natural light during the day. You can also add plants and purchase ergonomic furniture.

It may seem like a lot to spend, but changing the work environment will inspire employees to go over and beyond in helping the organization succeed.

5. Be a champion of work-life balance

The best way you can encourage employees to work harder is to make it seem like they are working for a purpose. It all starts with helping them achieve a healthy work-life balance. Anyone needs a vacation and enough time to spend with the family. Giving your employees enough time for themselves translates to a massive increase in productivity.

In addition to that, work-life balance can help reduce stress, prevent burnout, and increase job satisfaction.

Do you still think micromanaging your employees is the best option? You should follow the tips above that will help your employees find value in what they do.