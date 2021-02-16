Too much to do, not enough time is something we all experience from time to time. When you have too much going on, it can be difficult to find clarity and perspective.

When you have too much to do it you may not be clear about the best way to invest your time for maximum productivity.

Too much to do and not enough time to do it in can cause a lack of direction and focus. Having too much going on creates confusion about which activities to work on, and which activities can be left for another day.

When you have too much going on it can be difficult to see a clear way through. Having too much to do leads to overwhelm and distraction.

When you have too much to do, it’s easy to feel stuck, bogged down and frustrated.

So, what can you do when you have too much to do?

You can start by identifying the causes.

You may feel like you have too much going on because you’re putting unnecessary pressure on yourself.

You may have too much to do because you’ve overcommitted or because you don’t feel in control of what you have going on.

If you have too much to do right now, this articles shares 5 steps to break free so you can take action on what matters most.

5 Tips For When You Have Too Much Going On

Here are 5 tips for you when you have too much to do.

1. Get clear on your goals

When you have too much to do and not enough time, it’s essential to reconnect with your goals. Clarifying your goals will help you get clear on your biggest priorities so you can stop having too much to do.

Having better goals will help you get clear on the activities only you can do. Most people spend way too much time doing too many things. Improved goal setting will transform your feeling of having too much to do this week into a simplified, productive to-do list.

2. Get your priorities right

When there are too many priorities to focus on it’s easy to feel you have too much going on. To stop having too much to do each day it’s important to get your priorities right.

Having a long to-do list can make you feel overwhelmed and unfocused. Instead, build up a small list of priorities for the day. If you’re going to focus on something, make sure it’s a priority that can help move you closer towards your goals.

3. Do less each day

It’s important to understand how much your time is worth so you can use your time to make productive progress each day. When you have too much going on decide how much to do each day with that time.

Rather than doing too much, work smarter, not harder. Take on fewer tasks and focus on doing your most important work. If you have too much going on, start simplifying.

When you feel you’re doing too much reduce your priorities to just three important things each day. You’ll feel clearer, less stressed and more in control.

4. Take the first step into action

Having too much going on can lead to inaction. To overcome having too much to do it’s essential to get going. To get into action.

Pick one of your priorities and schedule it into your calendar. Set aside everything else for now. Block out time to work on it and get to work. Getting into action builds confidence and momentum.

Being present in the moment on an important task increases your intentionality. Getting into action gives you a clear focus and can eliminate the feeling of having too much going on.

5. Take breaks during the day

Having too much to do, and wanting to get everything done as soon as possible, leads to exhaustion and feeling tired all the time. When you feel tired you aren’t as productive as you could be.

When you have too much to do, it’s important to take breaks during the day. Taking breaks between tasks will boost your energy, productivity and focus. Having longer breaks will refresh your mind and give you a greater perspective on your most important work.

Summing up

We all have too much to do from time to time. If you feel like you’re doing too much all the time, get some perspective on where you want to focus your time and energy right now.

When you have too much to do, get clarity on your goals, identify your priorities and be intentional about where to invest your time. Hopefully these tips will help.

This article originally appeared on the Lucemi Consulting blog.

