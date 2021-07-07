5 Tips for students who are moving to Philadelphia for their graduate degree

Philadelphia is a city that is full of culture and history. It’s a great place for graduate students to live and study at the same time. At the same time, moving to a new city can be scary and exciting. Here are some of the most important tips to help them get started as soon as they move to Philadelphia:

1. Register for your classes early.

If you want to enroll in classes early or if you have the opportunity to pick the courses that you want to take, then you should register for classes as soon as possible. You can do that by searching for your college’s website, finding out when registration opens, and clicking on the link that contains the registration form.

2. Prepare your requirements.

Make sure that you are well aware of the requirements for I-20 paperwork before you apply to avoid any unnecessary delays.

3. Take advantage of the opportunities that Philadelphia has to offer.

Philadelphia is a great city for college students, graduate students, and even working professionals to explore. From the historic district to the modern museums and art galleries, there are plenty of opportunities for students to make connections that will enrich their education. Local college tours offer visiting historic sites like Independence Hall and Philadelphia Museum of Art.

The city of Philadelphia has a lot to offer with its rich history, culture, and world-renown attractions. In some ways, Philadelphia is like two different cities in one: the old-fashioned center city with its cobblestone streets and 18th century architecture versus the more modern neighborhoods just outside the downtown area with their diverse mix of people, restaurants, businesses, and shops.

4. Explore all of the different neighborhoods in Philadelphia so that you can find one that best suits your preferences and needs.

Philadelphia is a city with many different neighborhoods. There are the older, more established neighborhoods like Society Hill and Center City. There are also the newer, more hip neighborhoods like Fishtown and Northern Liberties.

In University City, you can find many universities on both the east and west side of Market Street. It is home to the University of Pennsylvania, Drexel University, and Penn Medicine, among others. It is a bustling neighborhood in Philadelphia that is also worth checking out.

There are a lot of different things to explore in Philadelphia but each neighborhood has its own unique charm that you should also consider when deciding where to live. If you’re a graduate student looking for an apartment in University City near the University of Pennsylvania and Drexel University, you would still want to make sure that you understand what the neighborhood is like so you can find the perfect one for you!

5. Figure Out How to Get Around Philadelphia

Graduate students who plan to move to Philadelphia for their graduate degree should have a good understanding of the city’s public transportation system. This is because they will rely on it heavily in order to get around. Philadelphia has excellent public transportation all throughout the city, so you can easily get to your classes or work without needing to worry about parking or traffic. Even if you’re a graduate student staying in University City, near University of Pennsylvania and Drexel University, commuting should be easy.

At the same time, they should also know that Philly is not the safest city, so they need to be more vigilant when they are walking around at night.

If you’re arriving in Philly without a car, make sure that you find an apartment or a University City loft close to campus and apply for housing early on so that you don’t get stuck living off-campus or commuting for hours everyday. Bringing your own car is always an option, but ensure you’re prepared for inner city driving and navigating busy streets.

Your time as a graduate student in Philadelphia will be some of the best years of your life. Preparing appropriately beforehand will help you settle in quickly so you can live your college days to the fullest.