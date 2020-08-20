Launching into the world of entrepreneurship, leaving everything behind, and setting up a startup, can be something very beautiful and the dream of many people. However, it is also a complicated task that, whether good or bad, usually causes a lot of stress in those who are more involved in them. Too many hours of work, too many things to do, and especially too many things to think about, make stress almost an inevitable consequence of becoming an entrepreneur.

I have an Australia startup Shopping Deals

Just a site where users find and share online deals, codes and savings from any one of our 1000+ retailers. The site follows in the footsteps of OzBargain.com.au which ranks as the #40 most visited site in Australia according to Alexa.

Shopcred.com.au is a similar format allowing users to sign up, share, vote and comment on sales and deals with the aim of helping Australians to save money online when they shop. Especially now during the the Covid Pandamic we offer a place for users to find cheaper deals and save their precious dollars.

Deals are shared for any one of our 1,000+ listed stores, across the following verticals: Fashion, Health, and Beauty, Food & Wine, Technology, and Travel.

How to relax a little? How can you not get to that point where you feel like your head is going to explode? Here are 5 tips for stressed entrepreneurs:

1. Identify your sources of stress

The first impulse if someone asks you what is stressing you will be to shout “everything!”, so it is best to respond to this in a calmer moment. Look back and think about the times you’ve been the most stressed. What do they have in common? Is it a certain type of situation or your way of responding to it? Knowing when you tend to stress will help you prevent those situations and try to change them.

2. Structure

An entrepreneur always has a thousand things on his mind, one of his main sources of stress. Focusing on a task seems impossible since in the background there is always all that you still have to do lurking around you. That is why it is key to organize and structure the days: make lists with what you have to do (it’s silly, but writing things down makes they take up less space in your head), and organize when you are going to do each one realistically. . You will be more productive and you will be calmer.

3. Don’t skip breaks

If you are full of work it may be tempting to cancel that dinner with friends or not go to the gym, but it is not a good idea. Restructure your planning without eliminating those moments of leisure that are important both to be more productive and for your work to be of better quality. The brain needs to rest and do different activities to keep fit, don’t forget! You will also be happier, which is not bad either.

4. Minimize and organize distractions

One of the great enemies of entrepreneurs is a distraction. Of all kinds: phone calls, emails that come in, new problems that arise, co-workers who talk to you … These distractions make you not able to focus on what you are doing in the end, which causes you to take longer and the result is worse. The best thing in these cases is to minimize avoidable distractions (eliminate email notifications, for example) and reserve a daily time for those that need to be attended to answering emails, brainstorming, managing your startup’s social networks.

5. Think positive

Focus on what you have done and not on everything you still have to do. This little change in perspective will eliminate a lot of stress. If you are also learning to organize yourself in a realistic way (do not plan for one-day things that you will not have time to do), you will be able to end the days with the feeling of duty accomplished.

Launching into the world of entrepreneurship, leaving everything behind, and setting up a startup, can be something very beautiful and the dream of many people. However, it is also a complicated task that, whether good or bad, usually causes a lot of stress in those who are more involved in them. Too many hours of work, too many things to do, and especially too many things to think about, make stress almost an inevitable consequence of becoming an entrepreneur. How to relax a little? How can you not get to that point where you feel like your head is going to explode? Here are 5 tips for stressed entrepreneurs:

1. Identify your sources of stress

The first impulse if someone asks you what is stressing you will be to shout “everything!”, so it is best to respond to this in a calmer moment. Look back and think about the times you’ve been the most stressed. What do they have in common? Is it a certain type of situation or your way of responding to it? Knowing when you tend to stress will help you prevent those situations and try to change them.

2. Structure

An entrepreneur always has a thousand things on his mind, one of his main sources of stress. Focusing on a task seems impossible since in the background there is always all that you still have to do lurking around you. That is why it is key to organize and structure the days: make lists with what you have to do (it’s silly, but writing things down makes they take up less space in your head), and organize when you are going to do each one realistically. . You will be more productive and you will be calmer.

3. Don’t skip breaks

If you are full of work it may be tempting to cancel that dinner with friends or not go to the gym, but it is not a good idea. Restructure your planning without eliminating those moments of leisure that are important both to be more productive and for your work to be of better quality. The brain needs to rest and do different activities to keep fit, don’t forget! You will also be happier, which is not bad either.

4. Minimize and organize distractions

One of the great enemies of entrepreneurs is a distraction. Of all kinds: phone calls, emails that come in, new problems that arise, co-workers who talk to you … These distractions make you not able to focus on what you are doing in the end, which causes you to take longer and the result is worse. The best thing in these cases is to minimize avoidable distractions (eliminate email notifications, for example) and reserve a daily time for those that need to be attended to answering emails, brainstorming, managing your startup’s social networks.

5. Think positive

Focus on what you have done and not on everything you still have to do. This little change in perspective will eliminate a lot of stress. If you are also learning to organize yourself in a realistic way (do not plan for one-day things that you will not have time to do), you will be able to end the days with the feeling of duty accomplished.