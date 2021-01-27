5 Tips for Staying Productive While You’re Working From Home

In addition to the fact that many offices worldwide are currently closed, all Soft brick employees also work from home. The moment the measures came out from the cabinet, we packed our desktops and other office supplies and we moved to our kitchen table, the desk in the corner of the room and, to get some rays of the sun, the garden chairs.

We are now in our third week of telecommuting and so far our experiences have been mixed. While we can continue much of our day-to-day work just by staying connected through virtual meetings and chat updates, the impact we feel on our mental well-being is quite significant. We are of course used to working in an office with social contacts and interactions. It is quite a change, to say the least, to no longer be surrounded by all your colleagues.

How do we ensure that we remain positive and productive when working from home for a long time? Below are some physical and mental wellness tips while working from home.

Tip 1: Dress for success

The first tip is very simple yet effective. Maintain the same morning ritual as if you were going to the office. Get up on time, wash, get dressed and have breakfast. Of course, this doesn’t mean you have to sit at your computer in a full suit, but don’t sit in your pajamas all day long, no matter how tempting this may be.

Be prepared to get the job done, this will leave you mentally and physically ready for the day.

Tip 2: Schedule screen breaks

Now that personal contact has been kept to a minimum, our screens are the perfect solution for staying connected. Still, it’s important to schedule a moment for yourself and walk away from your computer or mobile screens.

Do something that makes you happy and that relaxes you. Whether it’s an extended cooking session, a short walk or reading a chapter from your favorite book. Schedule these periods daily. It is so important to clear your mind of all news updates, Whatsapp messages and virtual conversations.

Tip 3: Structure the working hours

When you switch off the computer at the end of the day and get in the car to drive home, you know that your working day is over. Now that the lines between work and home have become thinner, this is a lot more difficult.

It is recommended that you take a walk or exercise immediately after the computer is switched off. Do not sit directly on the couch with the television on. Break up the day with physical activities to refresh.

Tip 4: Try different work techniques

When there are many distractions, it can be difficult to stay focused on the tasks. Do you find it difficult to stay productive in the home environment? Then try out different ways that work best for you to stay focused.

The Pomodoro technique is an interesting one to try. The technique is very simple: work on a task for 20 minutes and then take a five-minute break. Enough time to make a cup of coffee or tea, check your phone or take a walk around your house to stretch your legs. Then repeat this 3 more times. After the fourth time, take a 25 minute break. Take a walk, take a lunch break, or call a family member just to clear your mind.

Of course, this also applies if you can continue to work motivated throughout the day. Take breaks, get away behind your screen. Look for things that will allow you to reset your mind and relax. Taking regular breaks will keep your mind refreshed and alert.

Tip 5: Find a balance between ‘cheatday’ and ‘treat yourself’ Working from home.

home also means that we have full access to the kitchen and the pantry. So when it comes time for lunch or snacks, we are immediately drawn to tempting snacks such as chips, cookies or other treats.

Research has shown that eating fruits and vegetables has a direct link with overall productivity level and mood. So try to resist the temptation and go for a healthy lunch or a handful of nuts as a snack. Reward yourself on Friday, during the digital Friday afternoon drink, with a treat after a successful and productive work week.

Tip 6: Move, move, move

As described in the previous tips, it is very important to regularly walk away from your computer and move around. Exercise naturally stimulates endorphins. This increases happiness, pleasure and interest which all contribute to the positivity and productivity of the daily work.

Stretching and stretching regularly will help you maintain good posture. Do this regularly throughout the day so that you don’t get sore or stiff muscles.

We wish you good luck and health.

We hope that these tips will contribute to the positivity and productivity of working from home in the coming period. Together we support each other and we come out of this period. We wish everyone a lot of strength and health!