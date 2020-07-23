5 Tips for Sleep Hacking

Photo by nikko macaspac on Unsplash

Today’s a good day. Tomorrow may not be. The day after, who knows? And the cycle repeats…

Entering into the pandemic, I was experiencing this cycle of happiness, neutrality, and heaviness on repeat every few days. The past couple of months, I’ve delved into this further and seen that many people are operating on this same repeating waves.

2020 has been, to say the least, a stressful year. It’s been one of changes, of reevaluating our truths, of questioning, and potentially fearing, any of our ‘truths’.

The pandemic has caused stress in our household. We are individuals living together and while we may THINK that the pandemic impacts each of similarly, in truth, we are all experiencing this in our own individual ways with our own stories. Some days are great, others are horrendous. Just acknowledging that already is something of worth.

Many of my colleagues and friends in the biohacking and health space also feel this as well. We all realize that our bodies right now are in a place of fear and instability. And that hacking / fixing that fear response in your body is the key to creating a space of stability to enable better sleep, less sporadic and dark thoughts, and find more joy.

Below are the top 5 steps our members have been playing around with inside our online health community at WhealthCo. We’ve been seeing these help keep ourselves stable and sane during these past (and future) months of uncertainty.

Question the Fear Breathe Yourself Calm Find / Set a Goal Laugh and Be Grateful Get Outside and Ground

1. Ask the Question – “What fear is driving this behavior?”

Most negative reactions come out of fear.

Hoarding of TP at the grocery store? Fear that your bum will be dirty.

Yelling at the lady who cut you off? Fear that you would get into a car accident.

Snapping at your boyfriend for playing on his xbox360? Fear that your relationship is not exciting enough for him to give attention.

Fear drives us, or at least, it drives our negative reactions. So anytime I see a negative reaction in myself or others, I have an internal dialogue of “what fear is driving this behavior?”. I’ve found this to be TREMENDOUSLY helpful because it takes the blame off of anyone in the situation.

“Fear is a state of your nervous system. It is up to you to then devise to let it guide you or let it hold you back.” Kiki Bosch (freediver, breath teacher, healer)

When we are in place of fear, we cannot act rationally. Our brains switch off and go either into “fight / flight” mode or “freeze” mode. If you’d like to learn more about this – check out “polyvagal theory” by Stephen Porges.

2. Breathe to calm your nerves

Breathwork sounds woo-woo and sounds too good to be true. It’s free and you can do it anywhere. Breathwork is our natural way of tapping into our nervous system and calming it down. Deep breaths can slow your mind down, slow down your system to feel safe and stable.

The incredible thing is that you don’t need to do a lot of it to realize the benefits. 10 breaths and you will set your nervous system into a pattern of “I’m safe, these emails and bills are not going to kill me”.

There are free breath workshops being offered on instagram every week. Check out @ourbreathcollective, @breath.church, @thebreathguy, @breathpod, @samuelwhiting and some of the great work of James Nestor.

3. Set and achieve a goal

Goals and achieving those goals give us a dopamine rush and causes a feeling of happiness for completion / winning. Set a goal (no matter how small) and achieve it.

I’m currently doing a #75hard challenge. It sucks. We have a group chat of a couple of friends doing this and in the evenings when I write what I’ve done, I have that accountability to report to my friends. When I text them of my activities for the day, I get that feeling of “check me out, I achieved my goal, I’m awesome, I can now go to bed”.

Do something every day that you feel that you have WON the day. Going to bed with a feeling of winning allows for better sleep and better mental health.

4. Giggle, Laugh, and Chuckle

The oldest people on this planet are ones that have been surrounded by community, they are people who eat little but eat well, get plenty of sunshine, and, perhaps most importantly, find joy and laughter. A negative, depressed mindset is a signal to your body of illness. If you find yourself getting into that negative space, try Emotional Freedom Technique (EFT) — it’s a technique that allows you to release many of these negative, ruminating, depressing, fearful thoughts.

Find laughter, find joy. Watch a stupid movie, old Saturday morning cartoons (Looney Tunes!) or a comedian and get your laugh on. It doesn’t matter what you laugh at, just the act of laughter gets more oxygen into your system and calms you down. Afterall, your body naturally does not laugh when it does not feel safe… so laughter tells your body, “we are good, we are safe, so chill out..”.

These two books are incredible to understand the science and applicability of this — “Biology of Belief” by Bruce Lipton and “Happiness Advantage” by Shawn Anchor.

5. Take off your socks and ground

Remember the last time you felt careful, chill, and joyful?

Photo by Nick Page on Unsplash

For some, that might be a long time ago when you were a kid, or perhaps on a vacation. Oftentimes, it’s when you were barefoot somewhere. The reason for that is because when you are barefoot you are “grounding”, also known as “earthing”. Earthing is a movement that was started by Clint Ober, an ex-technician and electrician. The quick summary is that he noticed that when people are ‘grounded’ (much like the telephone poles that he had worked on), they have less inflammation in their bodies, they are less stressed, and tend to have better health. Simply by being on the ground barefoot for 10 minutes a day can help your mental health.

For further reading, check out the Earthing movie by Clint Ober or read his book, Earthing, which is chock full of incredible stories and science.

There are many incredible biohacking products and technology that can be beneficial to reducing stress. We dive into some of these on our weekly product review on Instagram (@whealth.co) and on our global online community, WhealthCo.

What can I control?

However, if you can’t get these products, I find that asking the question “what can I control?” allows me to focus on just the things that I have power over. I CAN control my mental health, I CAN prioritize my sleep, I CAN workout more. These things are in my control, whereas things like the state of the world may not be.

I can worry for hours over things I cannot control, but worrying doesn’t really do much good for anyone, definitely not my mental stability. The beautiful quote from Erma Bombeck sums it up nicely

“Worry is like a rocking chair: it gives you something to do but never gets you anywhere”. – Erma Bombeck

