5 Tips for Managing a Stressful World

The demands of life and the recent health crisis have no doubt done nothing to ease your stress. Even before the current world state, your stress levels were reaching a fever pitch. You tried to unplug, but the demands of your job wouldn’t allow it for too long. You attempted to reduce outside activities, but your kids and their school had other ideas. It’s no wonder you lie awake in bed for hours with a racing brain. If stress is allowed to continue to run wild in your life, it will start to affect almost every aspect of it. Before things get worse, reign in stress by implementing all or some of these five tips.

1. Turn Your Phone Off at Night

The light from a computer or phone screen has been shown to keep stimulating the brain even after you turn it off. At night, you must allow yourself to develop a healthy bedtime ritual, allowing your mind to relax and sleep peacefully. Without adequate rejuvenation overnight, the brain will be unable to focus or function properly during the day. Stress is a natural side effect of inadequate rest, as are headaches. Some of the worst headaches may require something such as Cove migraine to stop them. Implement the practice of turning off screens at least 30 minutes before you plan to sleep.

2. Take Up a Physical Activity

Exercise is not only good for the body but the mind. Since stress may start in the brain but affect the body, it is logical to believe that physical activity may help stop it. Anytime you feel the adrenaline rising due to a stressful situation, take a few minutes to do an activity. Jumping jacks in the office or a brisk walk around the building may help shed stress. Developing a regular exercise routine will also prove beneficial for increasing your overall health.

3. Concentrate on Your Breathing

Meditation and yoga center around concentrating on the internal. Usually, this is all about bringing your attention to your breath, rather than allowing the exterior actions and sounds distract. Taking time for deep breathing amid chaos has been proven to lower heart and respiratory rates. When these drop, so do some of the racing thoughts and feelings that go along with them. Set aside a few minutes a day to sit back, close your eyes and focus on controlling your breath. Take five or six slow and long breaths, exhaling fully between. You may find it so relaxing that you develop a full-fledged meditation practice.

4. Talk To Someone

Sometimes, stressful situations warrant more help. When the woes of your life pile up and bring you down, you may want to reach out to someone else for guidance. This may be a friend, family member or counselor. Psychiatric care is crucial in living a long and healthy life. When stress wears you, it opens you up for developing conditions such as depression and anxiety. Without the proper coping mechanisms and treatment, these mental health conditions can put a strain on your home and work life. It is better to reach out for help sooner rather than later.

5. Spend Time Outdoors

Sunshine is an excellent source of Vitamin D, something that is integral to your body’s health. Getting outdoors can improve your mood and outlook. During a stressful situation, take a book outdoors or go for a hike. If you are a parent, encourage your children or spouse to join you. There is almost nothing a little time away from the house or office can’t fix. Even if you don’t reach a full resolution to problems adding to your stress, you should find the change of scenery and air refreshing.

Stress can place a significant strain on the mind and body. As such, learning how to control it is crucial to living your best life. When the world around you starts to make you feel anxious or brings you down, it’s time to pick something from this list and stop that stress in its tracks.