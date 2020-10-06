5 Tips for Increasing Self Confidence

No matter what your goals are in life, confidence is key. Believing in yourself and your ability to accomplish your goals is pivotal to your success. Some people are naturally more confident than others; for others, though, it is a lifelong struggle. There are ways that you can consciously improve your self-confidence. These include loving yourself for who you are, knowing your shining points, overcoming setbacks, practicing self-care and choosing the right people and things to invite into your life. While there is no exact road map to success, there are steps you can take to make the way easier.

1. Stop Comparing Yourself

Comparison is the enemy of success. You can spend all your time comparing what you do not have to what someone else does have. However, you have to remember that they are likely just as intimidated by someone else’s life. Each person has their own strengths and weaknesses, and there is no point in comparing yours to anyone else’s. Social media has made this an extremely hard thing to avoid. If you find yourself in a downward spiral due to the picture-perfect lives you see on Instagram, you may want to take a break from that for a while.

2. Recognize Your Strengths

Individuals are often taught to not brag too much about what they are good at. However, it is important to recognize your accomplishments and also your positive character traits. You may be afraid that success will make others not like you anymore. While sometimes it’s lonely at the top, those who really matter in your life will be proud of you. Sometimes, though, you have to be your own cheerleader. Make a list of things that you do well. Look at the list when you start feelings discouraged, and you will have renewed confidence in yourself.

3. Learn From Your Mistakes

Mistakes are a part of life. If you live long enough, you are bound to make them. It can be all too easy to beat yourself up over every mistake that you make. You may feel that there is no coming back from certain mistakes you may make in your career path or personal life. While you cannot change the past, you can certainly try your best to learn from it. Worry does not change anything, but actively trying to improve yourself does.

4. Take Care of Yourself

The comparison game may have you feeling that you are too fat, too skinny, too tall, too short, too loud or too quiet. Instead of trying to fit into a certain mold that someone else makes for you, try to feel confident in who you are as an individual. This means taking care of your body no matter what shape or size you are. Eating healthy foods, getting plenty of rest and staying active can help you feel great about yourself and the way you look.

5. Surround Yourself With Positivity

There are far too many negative things in the world, and you can get distracted by things that bring you down. This is why you must make a diligent effort to focus on the positive things in your life. This means that you meditate on positive thoughts, spend time with positive people and do activities that bring you joy. Life is too short to spend obsessing about negative things; instead, try to look at the beauty and good in each day.

Being confident is a valuable skill that can take years to perfect. You will have times that you feel great about yourself, and other times, you may feel that you are not accomplishing any of your goals. The important thing is to remember to give yourself some slack when things go bad, and congratulate yourself when they go well. A confident person is a happy person, and these things go hand-in-hand with success. Commit today to becoming the kind of person who is comfortable in his or her own skin.