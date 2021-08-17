5 Tips For Identifying What Is Missing From Your Life

A great profession, a lovely family, and an expansive social circle may seem to be the ideal formula for a pleasant life. People who check all of those boxes, even after everything, may feel as if something is lacking — that “something” is missing in their lives. We’re talking about the icky sense that something is lacking in your life, maybe even despite having everything you ever desired. Does this describe you? You’re not alone, so don’t worry.

If you’ve come to a moment in your life where you’re wondering, “Who am I?” Self-discovery can assist you in learning more about yourself and what is missing in your life.

Self-discovery may appear to be a complex and scary idea, but it’s only a series of steps that include:

Looking back on your life

Determining what is lacking

Taking actions toward satisfaction

There’s no better time than now to begin your journey of self-discovery and identifying what is missing from your life, so here are some pointers to get you started.

Begin By Picturing Your Ideal Self-Image

“Self-image is defined as a subjective perception of oneself, affecting one’s thoughts, feelings, and behavior to a great extent” (Coon, 1997).

“How people conceive themselves is an important psychological feature because it can be closely related to personality traits and the patterns of interpersonal relationships” (Kibum Moon et al., 2020).

Perhaps your life has gone relatively well because you followed the advice of your parents, professors, friends, and others. If that’s the case, you may not have given much attention to your true self. Without a clear picture of the stuff that makes a difference to you or the individual you aspire to be, though, you’ll keep on living for other individuals rather than yourself.

Explore Your Passions

According to Lifehack, If you could only do one thing to discover what’s missing in your life, I would strongly advise you to find something you are passionate about. Finding your passion may not be as simple as it appears, but it is definitely worth the attempt.

Passions assist in giving life purpose and also to make it prosperous and worthwhile. Finding the job, you desire and understanding the procedures required for a career shift might be part of living out your passion. Taking some time to think about what you love and look forward to the most might help you identify what is missing in your life.

Try New Things

Perhaps you don’t have many passions. That’s fine! You might not recall what you used to like if you haven’t done anything for yourself in a long time. In this scenario, we have been so preoccupied with other people or performing our various responsibilities in life that we have lost touch with our true selves and the opportunity to explore new things.

Exploring new activities, particularly ones you’ve never done before, might be intimidating, especially if you choose the more daring ones. If you’re scared, imagine how proud and successful you’ll feel once you’ve completed the task. Taking safe risks may enhance your self-esteem in addition to teaching you more about yourself.

Assess Your Skills

According to a study by the Illinois Graduate College, It is important to take a step back, get to know yourself, and understand your wants and needs for the next stage in life. His approach is also worth repeating as your values, hobbies, and abilities change and evolve during your life span. Most individuals have a special talent for something – handicrafts, home renovation, gardening, or any other ability.

Take some time to think about your particular skills and how you may use them as part of your self-discovery journey. Applying your skills to use sharpens them, which can boost your self-assurance. Greater self-confidence might inspire you to continue exploring these skills, as well as identifying new ones you could have overlooked.

Seek Counseling

When the journey of self-discovery feels daunting, and you’re not sure where to begin, counseling may be a safe place to seek sympathetic assistance. According to GoodTherapy, psychotherapy offers a place where people may discuss the issues related to their identity.

Although wanting to understand more about yourself may not appear to be a major enough reason for treatment, counseling can also be quite beneficial if you are upset or unclear.