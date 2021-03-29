5 Tips for Coworkers to Get the Most Out of Coworking

Are you tired of working from home? Or do you constantly have to deal with disruptions working at home? Then why not consider a coworking space?

The Benefits of a Coworking Space

Working out of a coworking space carries many benefits that you may not find when working from home. For instance, consider working in a colourful workspace, especially designed to get the creative juices flowing.

And if you’re tired of working alone, then a coworking space can put you in touch with other like-minded business professionals. What could be more inspiring and productive, rather than working at home in isolation?

Many who have tried to work from home also find they’re more productive in a coworking space. This is because the coworking space offers a wider variety of spaces to work in. If you’re tired of working at a desk or table, then you can move to a sofa in a quiet location. You’re not fixed to just one point.

Plus, you’ll also have better work/life balance when working out of a coworking space. You’ll have room to move around, spaces that are conducive to focusing when you need it, and more.

There are plenty of benefits for you and your business when using a coworking space. But what if you’ve never used a coworking space before? How do you get the most of out this experience?

1). Socialise and Engage

Socialising while working has many benefits. For example, when you socialise with others in a traditional office, chances are the employees you’re with are at the same organisational level as you. There’s not much innovation and shared knowledge is pretty much the same.

Working from home, too, can become draining, making it difficult to focus and be creative. You may have to work in a space that’s not very comfortable, deal with disruptions of all kinds, and more.

On the other hand, when you work in a coworking space, you’re surrounded by other business professionals. They’re probably in different industries and may be freelancers, entrepreneurs, startups, or even include corporate employees. There’s a broader range of people to talk with, get help for solving problems, and more.

A coworking space offers you a wider range of personalities, businesses, and industries. Who knows, but you may have a conversation with another business owner that helps you find a solution you’ve been looking for. It can happen!

By socialising and engaging with those around you at the coworking space, you and your business will reap too many benefits to list here.

2). Network

A coworking space is perfect for networking and getting to know other business owners. So, reaching out in a friendly way to those around you is a great way to begin. You don’t have to be friends with everyone but having a professional relationship with several people could help your business.

Many coworking spaces offer special networking opportunities and events. These may include pizza one night a week, or other types of business gatherings. Sponsored networking events are also a great way to learn new skills, ideas that could benefit your business, and more.

These are great opportunities to network and connect with others. Who knows, you could even meet a new client or business partner by taking part in networking events and being friendly with people as you work.

Of course, that’s not the main point of coworking spaces. These spaces are all about community. So, put some effort into networking and getting to know those you work with. You and your business with thrive as a result.

3). Get to Know the Team

Coworking spaces usually have a community manager who oversees the community. For this reason, the community manager can be a great source of information. They can also help you get the most out of your coworking experience.

For instance, the community manager may listen to an issue you’re having, and then offer a possible solution. They can also introduce you to others who may be able to help you.

What’s more, a coworking space also includes a friendly professional team. They can help with routine tasks, find information, and more. Even if you’re a solopreneur or a freelancer, you’ll have access to staff who can help you get more done.

For these reasons, try to get to know the team at your coworking space. They’ll be helpful when you join the community and will be there to support you and your work.

4). Collaborate

The coworking culture is all about helping one another and working together. In a coworking space, you’ll be working with people who have a wide range of skills across several industries. While that can be a benefit for you and your business, try to make a return investment into the community, too.

This means taking a genuine interest in the people around you. Don’t be afraid to ask questions, be ready to share your expertise if someone requests input or assistance, and more.

Coworking spaces are all about community and collaboration. In fact, the “co” in coworking comes from collaboration. So, genuinely take an interest in those you’re working with. This way, you’ll become an active member of the community, where you may even be able to help others.

5). Bring the Right Equipment

Working in a community workspace can be great, but you’ll want to bring the right equipment. First, you’ll need a laptop or other mobile device to work on. Whatever is best for your work, that’s the device to with you to the coworking space. Remember to bring extra charging cables and cords to keep your devices connected and charged.

Another great piece of advice is to invest in some active noise-cancelling headphones. This is because there may be days when the workspace is a little noisier and you need to focus. Noise cancelling headphones can literally save you from headache and provide the quiet you need to stay focused and get things done.

Coworking spaces provide an excellent, flexible workspace. What’s more, coworking spaces can also increase your productivity, while you become an active member in the community. Take advantage of all the coworking space has to offer, and your business will grow.