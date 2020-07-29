5 Tips for Building Support Systems that Will Empower You During Stressful Times

“I’m so overwhelmed…”

Lately, it seems like this is the prevalent thought occupying space in your mind throughout the day. With all that’s going on in the world, it’s natural to feel your stress levels rising. But it doesn’t help when there’s already so much on your plate!

Running errands. Looking after the kids. Finding work/life balance (especially if you’re working from home). Now, you might be feeling distressed by the latest news surrounding COVID-19 and social unrest.

The cycle repeats with barely a moment to breathe and center yourself and eventually, signs of burnout start to settle in.

It’s time to rely on your support systems.

When you feel overwhelmed, your support systems offer a helping hand.

When you feel isolated, your support systems remind you that you are loved.

When you feel yourself faltering, your support systems offer encouragement.

Physical distancing doesn’t mean you have to stay socially distant. You can still cultivate profound connections with your friends and loved ones! And by the end of this article, you will learn how to build your own support systems that empower you during stressful times.

The Importance of a Support System

Healthy and strong relationships are essential — especially if you’ve been feeling lonely during self-isolation. Harvard Medical School found that social connections “not only give us pleasure; they also influence our long-term health in ways every bit as powerful as adequate sleep, a good diet, and not smoking.”

That’s right. Connection is just as crucial to your well-being as proper nutrition and quality sleep. When you have strong relationships, you also have incredible support systems that help you:

Live longer

Heal from injury and sickness quicker

Lower your blood pressure

Fortify your immune system

Improve your heart health.

When you’re feeling overwhelmed with life, your support systems can help you feel focused and empowered again. They can offer you advice and encouragement when you’re stuck on a problem. Or they can simply offer an ear when you need to vent your frustrations.

Developing relationships is essential to your mental and even physical well-being. Here are a few tips for building support systems in your own life.

5 Tips for Building Support Systems that Will Empower You During Stressful Times

#1 Find Women on the Same Journey As You

Realizing your goals doesn’t have to be a solitary mission. There are so many women working toward the same things you want to achieve, whether it’s living a healthier lifestyle, building stronger relationships, or advancing in their careers.

Someone on the same journey as you will probably experience similar struggles. She can be someone who helps you tackle a shared problem and whom you can share your victories with.

You can also act as accountability partners to each other, continuously pushing each other to learn, grow, and achieve.

#2 Create More Intentional Family Time

There are many types of personal support systems and family is one of the most essential.

When was the last time your home had family time?

Pre-coronavirus, you went to work, ran errands, and attended to tasks. Your children were at school, playing sports, or spending time with their friends.

Now, you and your partner might be working from home and your children might be taking online courses. Even with businesses reopening, it can still be a good idea to continue practicing physical distancing.

Since you see more of each other, why not spend some quality time together?

Sit around the dinner table as a family. Vote on a movie to watch together. Pull out the board games!

You can cultivate connection right at home with your own family.

#3 Check in Regularly

These uncertain times of COVID-19 provide a good opportunity to check in on your friends and family. A simple text saying, “Hey, I hope you’re staying safe and healthy” can make the people within your support systems feel loved and appreciated.

But you don’t have to stop at texting. A phone call or a video call can personalize the conversation. In this day and age where our attention is so fractured, giving 100% of your focus and attention on the person you’re talking to can deepen your relationship and strengthen your bonds.

#4 Join an Online Hobby Group

During self-isolation, you might have picked up a hobby or two to help you tap into your creative flow.

The internet has created so many avenues to expand your social circle and engage with people with similar interests. For example, if you finally started on that book you always wanted to write, you can find a Facebook group for aspiring authors.

Just because you’re not physically in the same room as other people doesn’t mean you need to stop communicating with other people altogether. You can seek online groups where you and other like-minded women can engage and cultivate a shared passion.

#5 Get Comfortable Asking for Help

Asking for help can be the hardest thing to do when you’re feeling upset and overwhelmed.

Maybe it’s because you don’t want to inconvenience other people. Or perhaps you feel you’re not worthy.

Yet, asking for help and relying on your support systems is what helps you to thrive.

