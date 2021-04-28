Contributor Log In/Sign Up
Thrive GlobalThrive Global
Thrive Global
Community//

5 tips for a women’s product startup not to cease to exist: how diversity can avoid embarrassment and loss of money

Pinky glove: The tampon removal glove created — and invested in — by men, in an “attempt to solve a problem that doesn’t exist”

The Thrive Global Community welcomes voices from many spheres on our open platform. We publish pieces as written by outside contributors with a wide range of opinions, which don’t necessarily reflect our own. Community stories are not commissioned by our editorial team and must meet our guidelines prior to being published.
By
Products for women should be created and managed by women
Products for women should be created and managed by women

“Pinky Gloves” was the project of two male Germans whose flagship was a pink glove to be worn by women when changing their pads. The idea was presented on a German TV show, like the Shark Tank, convinced investors and received 30 thousand euros in initial investment, however, the immense negative repercussion spearheaded by gynecologists, writers and influencers on social media led entrepreneurs to apologize and give up on the project.

At the very least it is curious to look at the image of the entrepreneurs of that company in the photos of the reports, with the prototypes of the gloves in their hands. Where would the women who represent the target audience and endorse the initiative be? Did these men really listen to women who complained about something ordinary like doing their personal hygiene? And why would a woman buy a product in which there is no real identification and recognition of purpose?

In addition to being sexist, of bad taste, polluting, pink gloves stigmatize menstruation, something that should be considered natural.

This type of misunderstanding, when creating a solution for something that is not considered a problem, happens more often than one imagines in everyday corporate life. The presumption and pride of leaders and teams who think they have all the questions and answers create myopic universes, which feed back on their own opinions and vanities. Especially if we consider that many decisions are still made by the same standardized impressions which see the world from a limited point of view.

There is no longer an excuse to postpone the incorporation of women and other diverse groups into decision-making spaces. Not as a matter of publicity or good corporate governance practices, but in order to improve competitiveness and innovation, bringing about progress. Multiple views see problems and solutions differently, increasing the chances of winning more or losing less.

If you are in a company and have some influence, start by:

  1. Questioning boards of directors made up of white men only and suggesting hiring more women and other racial groups;
  2. Support diversity in hiring for positions creating and developing products and services;
  3. Organize mentoring between senior executives and new professionals (especially for women and other minority groups);
  4. Hire consultants specialized in diversity to create an environment to welcome and develop your employees;
  5. Share good diversity initiatives.

If we want products for women to succeed, it is imperative that they are represented in senior management positions. Let’s discard veiled prejudice and lack of intelligence along with projects that exclude female voices like that one of pink gloves.

*

Co-authored with Sandra Milena Acosta

Sandra has worked for more than 12 years in the strategic planning and risk management of global financial institutions. Master in Economics from UFPR, graduated in Economics from UNICAMP and post-graduated in Digital Marketing from Kellogg Executive Education, she recently went through a career transition and is now a Writer of Chronicles, Children’s Literature and Poems. All of her work is available on her Instagram page (@sandramtca) and on Medium.

Tatiane Vita, Global CMO • Startup Mentor • Journalist - Guest Author • Keynote Speaker at Millenium Bioenergy • Startupbootcamp Fashiontech • Thrive Global

Over 12 years working in the management of Global Business Development and Marketing in multinational companies in 8 countries; business mentor for startups selected by Startupbootcamp Fashiontech Milan - Italy; journalist and guest writer for Arianna Huffington, one of the 100 most influential women in the world by Forbes, contributing content to her New York based company Thrive Global, and keynote speaker at international conferences - such as the Society for Business and Global Economic Development (SGBED).

 

I am a first-time mother and during my maternity leave I decided that by 2033 I want to impact 1 Million Women and Girls.

 

51.8% of Brazilians are women. Only 3% of them are leaders. I decided to work to change that.

 

I identified two possible causes for the problem:

-The invisibility of the theme: this is not openly discussed in Brazilian decision-making places. An unexposed situation is considered to be non-existent.

-The contribution of women to non-change by silencing themselves. The fear of exposing the subject, the fear of being judged, the fear of retaliation, the fear of making mistakes, have them paralyzed.

 

I found that resolving the issue first involves women internally developing the term “womanizing” (my definition):

-Act in which a girl (of any age) frees herself from the expectations of others to become whatever she wants.

-In the process, she regains the power of her own voice, faces her fears and then starts to fight for her ideals.

-Lastly, she seeks the same for other girls-women and begins to demand that decision-making spaces be occupied in the same proportion of women’s population in the world. That is, 50%.

 

Having gone through this process, I chose to expand my impact on social media by sharing with others the reflection, as well as the planning and execution of my long-term 13 year's plan focused on bringing social impact in this regard and leaving my legacy to the country.

 

Click on my photo and press "follow" to see more content on career growth, female leadership, international brand management and startups (from the perspective of a first-time mother).

 

Follow my stories on instagram and my profile on Linkedin to get inspired to evolve daily.

 

#FromBottomToTop we still have a long way to go.

 

Female Astronaut in a male ocean, #BreakFree👩🏻‍🚀

Share your comments below. Please read our commenting guidelines before posting. If you have a concern about a comment, report it here.

You might also like...

Community//

Simone Xavier of Sigma Beauty: “Make it simple, but not simpler”

by Ben Ari
Community//

Steve Ardagh of Eagle Protect: “Focus on product quality”

by Jerome Knyszewski
Community//

Anastasia Kraft of Xena Workwear: “Value honest and direct communication”

by Alexandra Spirer

Sign up for the Thrive Global newsletter

Will be used in accordance with our privacy policy.

Thrive Global
People look for retreats for themselves, in the country, by the coast, or in the hills . . . There is nowhere that a person can find a more peaceful and trouble-free retreat than in his own mind. . . . So constantly give yourself this retreat, and renew yourself.

- MARCUS AURELIUS

We use cookies on our site to give you the best experience possible. By continuing to browse the site, you agree to this use. For more information on how we use cookies, see our Privacy Policy.