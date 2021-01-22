Contributor Log In/Sign Up
5 Tips By Julio Lama To Young Entrepreneurs For Growing Their Business

With the cut-throat competition booming upwards in the current business scenario, it becomes some what difficult to actually make a dent in the market and build a presence. It is at these times that it is essential to undertsand the need of proper techniques and the right way to execute a business plan and drive […]

With the cut-throat competition booming upwards in the current business scenario, it becomes some what difficult to actually make a dent in the market and build a presence.

It is at these times that it is essential to undertsand the need of proper techniques and the right way to execute a business plan and drive through the point.

Here Dominican businessman Julio Lama shares his insight in these 5 points about growing a business.

Have a ready plan of action

Many businesses fail before even going forward to the 1st year of their operation simply because of the lack of proper planning and execution. This signifies the need of having a concrete plan of action before going into the operational stage of the business.

As a new entrepreneur, it is always beneficial to allocate a significant amount of time to the planning phase of the business and think it thoroughly.

Always Think About The Next Step

Being constant is a poor man’s definition of living. The fact is that for an entrepreneur, it is important to always be on the move, evolving, innovating and planning for the next step in the business.

Not only is it important to keep your mind from stagnating thoughts but it also helps you in keeping track of your business plans and gives you insights about the direction in which you are heading.

Find The Sweet Spot Between Risky And Cautious

A one very major difference between an entrepreneur and a regular job employee is the risk factor.

As an entrepreneur, one is bound to take risks but caution must be exercised as to find the middle way between being too risky and being too cautious.

That’s when the entrepreneur’s instinct comes to the rescue.

Having the instinct to close in on the right opportunity window and execute the perfect stretegy is a skill that is mastered not through talent by constant practising.

Don’t snitch on your marketing funds

In this competetive market, every business is employing the best marketing tactics to gain a stand in the market. While organic marketing if done correctly can do wonders to the growth of a business,  but if there are funds available, then paid marketing can give you a very wide edge over your competition.

Currently, the marketing practices literally govern the monopoly of any business’ success and so the marketing campaigns should always be well funded.

Save, Invest, Profit, Repeat!

Many businesses have fallen victim to debt, yet many more to a lack of funds and yet some more to a lack of proper investments.

It is thus, the mark of a remarkable businessman to limit excess expenses and invest where it is truly needed.

An important aspect to it is to save your profits and re-invest in your venture so that the business’ growth doesn’t stagnate.

It often requires strong will power and a certain amount of expertise to be able to do it flawlessly and that is a skill built by experience.

These advices if followed properly can definitely bring about a positive change in a business’ growth.

