5 Timeless Truths That Will Help You Live a Limitless Life

Life can get overwhelming sometimes with various elements calling out for your attention. Family, work, health, societal pressures etc. can eat into your peace of mind without you being aware of the same. Add the distracting forces of social media and technology like smartphone to this mixture and one can simply lose the meaning of life easily.

Most of us are not even aware of how our days are passing as we all are going through motions. Waking up, getting ready for work, gossiping, checking social media, shopping, commutes – all these fill our days without us being aware of what is happening. In midst of this, every sane person want to slow down and take a breather to understand what this is all about. I think we all should have moments where we want to take a break and slow down while thinking about this wonderful life.

What is a limitless life?

A limitless life is one where you live according to your values and you achieve all your goals which are set by you. Not by society or individuals around you. Such a life leads to true bliss which is a far distant dream for many of us living the crazy life as mentioned above. As my all-time favorite sportsperson Michael Jordan says “Limits like fears are often just an illusion.”, we all live with several illusions which are just stopping us from moving towards our greatness.

Imagine living a life where you act, think and live according to your true ideals and towards your meaningful goals. That is the only way to achieve the achieve the real goal of this human life – happiness. Once we remove the limits we place upon ourselves, we will see the real purpose of our existence and act based on that.

So how does one live a limitless life?

There are some timeless truths each one of us must understand if we really want to aim for limitless life. Some of these truths might look or sound scary but they are just guideposts for you to make the most of this “one” life. Lets have a look at this truths.

1. This life comes with an expiry date – Trust me

I hate to break this to you, but here is the truth number 1 – Our time on this beautiful planet is limited. It comes with an expiry date and the scariest bit is that no-one knows the date. It can be today or tomorrow or someday in the near or far future.

Lighten up, just enjoy life, smile more, laugh more, and don’t get so worked up about things. Kenneth Branagh

Why this truth is important? Once you understand this one, this can be a real liberating force for you. As we do not know how long we are going to have this awesome life, isn’t it better to make the best of it when we still have the chance? So embrace this truth and this beautiful life and see what happens for yourself.

2. The moolah in your bank doesn’t “really” matter – Seriously

Another truth bomb here!!! As we all know, the whole world is investing their life in mostly one task – earn more money. While it is good to secure your financial situation, another timeless truth is all your money doesn’t guarantee you happiness or a limitless life. Do not put making money above your health, happiness and close relationships. It is not worth it.

A wise person should have money in their head, but not in their heart. Jonathan Swift

The worst thing about money or wealth for that matter is that it can vanish or be taken away any moment. We all have heard stories where rich people breaking down towards the end of their lives or wealthy people losing everything they possess to a disease or an economic downturn. So imbibe this truth for building your limitless life.

3. Health is your prime resource – Period.

Each one of us set several goals in our lives – write a book, get that new job, marry someone you like etc. But in midst of all these goals, we all tend to neglect the most important priority of our lives – our health. If you ask me, our health is the single most important priority of our life.

You ask why? Good health helps us enjoy the beauty this life has blessed us with – the relationships, things around, places to visit and everything in between. If you are in good health, it is pretty much sure that all your other areas of life will also be in good shape.

When health is absent, wisdom cannot reveal itself, art cannot manifest, strength cannot fight, wealth becomes useless, and intelligence cannot be applied Herophilus

4. People’s opinions about you really doesn’t matter – At least most of them

One thing that bothers all of us before doing something is what others will think about the same. It may be your family, society, friends, colleagues or even strangers for that matter. This one trait of ours is the biggest hurdle which stops all of us from achieving the biggest goals in our lives.

If you fuel your journey on the opinions of others, you are going to run out of gas. Steve Maraboli

Let me give you the good news – People’s opinions doesn’t matter at all. Even great people like Mother Theresa or Martin Luther King or Nelson Mandela had their share of haters. If you make it your goal to please others, you will end up being miserable yourself in this beautiful life. So do whatever is needed for achieving your goals. Period.

5. Your happiness is your business – Not anyone else’s

This is the final timeless truth I want you to embrace from this post. As humans, we all tend to look for happiness in people, places, things and more. We all believe our family will make us happy or buying that home you always dreamed of will. But how has that worked out for you? I guessed right – no one or nothing can.

Happiness doesn’t depend on any external conditions, it is governed by our mental attitude. Dale Carnegie

When we believe that external factors like other people, material things or events will make you happy, you are doomed to misery from the onset. Make your happiness your priority and you will be blessed with a peaceful life.

So these are 5 timeless truths or principles which will help you design a limitless life where you embrace challenges and feel content. I am in the process of building a limitless life and I request you all to join me on this beautiful journey.

Have a blessed life.