Mohab Ayoub, Algedra Interior Design Company‘s CEO says that ”The way to success is not easy, and even a person on the way to success may lose hope and motivation when facing obstacles.”

Even though it is never easy to accomplish things. There will be many people around you who don’t believe you and say you can not manage, accomplish that. All you have to do is not to give up and go after your dreams. Many people die with absence of the things they dream. Don’t be one of them!

Then let’s have a look at 5 things you should avoid to be successful:

1- Lack of Courage

To be successful, you need to have courage to bring your dream to reality in spite of obstacles.

2- Lack of Self – Belief

At first you should believe in yourself. If no one is encouranging you to make your dream come true then take your action by yourself and just do it what you want and fight for it. But to make this happen, you should believe in yourself even though no one believe you.

3- Lack of Purpose

If you want to be successful, you need to have a plan for yourself. If you do not plan to succeed, you automatically plan to fail. Every day you wake up, you need to know exactly why you are getting up.

4- Ignorance

Learning doesn’t end in school. Whatever field you are in, you need to learn and update yourself with information constantly.

5- Fear of Failure

Failure is not an obstacle. The more you fail, the higher your chance of reaching success, of course if you don’t give up. Failure is a teacher—it teaches you what didn’t work out and, if you allow it, it will motivate you to find other ways that will work out.