Thrive Global
5 things you must know about self-confidence

Self-confidence is the key to success! you need to harness it from time to time to unleash your true potential.

By
Self confidence

Are you confident yourself?

Do you have enough self-esteem and respect for yourself?

Not so sure!

Well take some time and think about it..

How do you define self-confidence?

When you are perfectly in a condition to understand what you want and how you want the things to be that is self-confidence. You need to value yourself and understand what exactly you want in life and what things you need to be happy.

Here are few handpicked tips for you to be more self-confident on yourself:

  1. Learn to relax:

The most important thing is to learn how to calm yourself. When you are relaxed, you can think through things and implement them.

Studies show that when a person is positive, he or she is happy and contended. The happier you are the more confident and better you feel about yourself.

  • Learn to plan

Planning is an important step for you to be mentally prepared for things. You need to train your mind to accept a positive outlook.

  • Set up your goals

Be your own coach and do your own SWOT analysis. Learn to work on them by setting up timely goals. Try to achieve them and you will see the change gradually.

  • Talk to people who guide you

Be sure to surround yourself with positive people. Do not let people mislead you.

Pro Tip – Consider the views of the people when they are experts in a particular field. Filter the rest.

Conclusion              

In the end, it is always about how badly you want to feel self-confident about yourself and how much do you need it in your life to feel happy.

If you are hell-bent in bringing the change, go ahead, the field is yours – run, walk and fall, make mistakes, and learn. That is how you will understand things and achieve the exact level of self-confidence you are looking for!

Sonia Rathore, Founder and Life Coach at Joy Intuitors

Sonia Rathore, a founder, blogger and life coach is a healthcare professional who had a knack of writing and motivating folks since childhood. At a very tender age, she traveled around Asia and Europe for gaining better exposure, learning new effective ways of dealing with life and career related problems.  Sonia and her team decided to start this platform of imparting knowledge with everyone because they firmly believe in motivating people to accept “The original version of themselves, embrace their flaws and work on it every single day consistently”.

