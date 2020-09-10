5 Things to Know Before a Long-Distance Move

Image: Envato

Did you know that more than 40 million Americans move at least once a year?

Moving from one house to another in the same neighborhood can be a daunting task, and people do not move unless they have to. Moving long distance is even more challenging as there are a lot of factors that affect your move.

Your preparation phase determines the success of your move.

Start by Estimating the Cost

If you lack relocation experience, the move can be challenging for you. There are so many things you need to know and do before you move out, and that can confuse you.

Once you confirm you need to move to a new home, you need to get a precise cost estimation. The cost will determine how you approach the move and will also help you set timelines. The cost is dependent on the distance, the season, and the amount of stuff you need to move. Again, different moving companies will charge different prices for their services.

For starters, call a few moving companies and ask for a price estimate. Some companies offer free online calculators to help you estimate the cost with ease. From there, you can start planning your move.

Timelines are Very Important

The preparation stage being the most important, you need to create a timeline. The first important date is the moving date. Once you set the date, you need to manage the time between now and the moving date to ensure everything is ready by moving date.

You can start by creating a moving checklist to include all the things you need to move. From there, fill your moving calendar with tasks and deadlines. Cluster related tasks together to ensure you undertake them fast and with ease. Packing, for instance, takes a lot of time. You need to first sort out items, label the boxes, prepare delicate items for packing, and then start packing. If you are moving somewhere where you can’t drive to easily, to a different country, or to Hawaii, for example, you may want to consider having your car shipped. Hawaii Car Transport services can help you figure out the best option for you.

You Do Not Have to Move Everything

Unless your furniture, electronics, and large appliances are unique and not available anywhere else, you do not have to move them. When moving long-distance, you need to have a few items to move as possible – just enough to kickstart your life in the new home before you buy new items. Sometimes, you have old appliances and furniture in your home that you’d rather not move.

To make the move easier, sell in a yard sale, give away, or donate some items that you may never need in your new home, or items you’d rather replace. This way, you will pay less for the move and your new home will be free of the clutter you have accumulated over the years.

As you create a checklist of items you will move, inventory your home as you sort out items for the move.

The Moving Company You Choose Matters

You can get quotes from tens of cross-country movers, but the price should be the least of your concerns. When shopping for the best mover, consider their estimates, additional services offered, general conditions, and reputation.

The company you choose should be insured and licensed as a guarantee that if you lose your items, the company can replace them. You can check the reputation of the mover on Better Business Bureau. You can also check the American Moving & Storage Association to see how the company fairs. Again, the mover should fit your budget.

Get Moving Supplies Early and Ask for Help

There is no way to safely pack your items if you do not have the right supplies such as bubble wrap, tape, packing paper, cardboard boxes, and stretch wrap among others. To avoid wasting time, you need to get these supplies early in advance. You can get these supplies for free from friends, local recycling centers, online, and from local businesses.

Again, because moving can be a daunting task, you need to ask for help from friends or professionals. This way, you do not alter your moving timelines.

During the move, there are a few things you can do to save money. One is moving during the off-season when the prices are low. You can also get free packing supplies. Whatever you do, use a company that guarantees the safety of your belongings.