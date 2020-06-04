5 Things to Do If You Want to Regain Motivation at Work

Let’s admit it. In one way or another, most of us had experienced off days at work. You are in the office, there are plenty of things to do and due dates to meet, but, for no apparent reason, you can’t concentrate at all. You don’t have the motivation to do anything at all, and you can only wish you could go home and rest. Well, that happens, and it’s completely normal. You’re just human. However, if your lack of focus at work transcends for days, or weeks, and worst, months, then it’s time to admit that there is something wrong.

It can be extremely disappointing once you have realized that you are not living up to your expectations and aspirations. There are important things to be done, and yet your efficiency, creativity, and productivity do not add up. How frustrating it can be to figure out where your determination and dedication have gone. When your energy and motivation struggle to match your goals and ambitions, you’ll probably blame yourself and feel guilty. Then, you’ll get down on yourself. It’s the most usual and most convenient reaction. However, most of us are not aware that feeling guilty but doing nothing can only make everything worse.

Tips to Regain Your Motivation at Work

So, if you’re one of the people out there who currently lack the enthusiasm to work and to advance your career, this guide is for you. Below are 5 things you can do (which are all FREE) to regain your motivation at work. It’s high time you get out of that rut!

#1 Break free from your anxious mind by changing your scenery.

Being dedicated to your work is a good thing. You get to your desk every day, you chat with the same people, and chances are, you eat the same set of food every now and then. But the thing is, no matter how perfect your working environment is, your naturally-curious mind would aspire to learn something new, to see something else aside from the ordinary.

You might not have realized it yet, but you might be growing tired of the routine, of the same scenario. Your mind and body are getting bored, and it hinders you from being creative. Well, as the popular notion goes, first things first. Get out of your anxious mind by changing your scenery. For a while, leave your four-walled room and reconnect with nature. Take a walk deep in the forest and take a breath of fresh air. Go on a camping trip or a hiking trip. For once, get out of your comfort zone and embrace life on the other side of the wall.

#2 Take a moment to look back and remember why you have started

Whether you are new or not at your current work, there is undoubtedly a reason why you have started, right? It might be your dream job that you have wished and prayed for years, or it might be the one that allows you to unleash your best potential. No matter what it is, try to sit back in silence and remind yourself why you have started. Sometimes, getting back to the basics is all we need to catalyze a profound life overhaul.

#3 Have the courage to make a proactive change.

Do you believe that insanity means doing the same stuff over and over again and then expecting varying results at every turn? Well, finding yourself at a standstill is understandably frustrating, especially if you’re seeing your colleagues advancing in their respective careers. If you’re caught in the middle, it’s time to wake up and tell yourself that you can’t stay there forever. Evidently, something is holding you back. Identify it and be brave enough to take a proactive step. Remember, you can’t use the same strategy and expect different results in return. If the decision seems to be painful, do it still. It would hurt for the meantime, but at least you’d be able to move forward. However, as you do so, take the time to ponder whether your newly set intentions would take you back on track or not.

#4 Always try to internalize with a positive mindset.

How your life or your career would go is the ultimate result of your thoughts, emotions, and actions. If you keep on thinking that you are a failure, the more you’ll get stuck in that belief, and the negative cycle would likely continue.

Always remember, beating yourself with blames and negative self-talks would get you nowhere. So, instead of pulling yourself deeper into the void, try so hard to adopt a positive mindset. If you find it hard to imagine your skills and your strengths, go on and make a checklist. You have that work because you got what it takes in the first place.

#5 Team up with energetic, passionate and motivated people.

When you’re feeling lost, the last thing you should think is that you can do everything alone. While some tips above suggest you have a “me” time, it doesn’t mean that you have to take it all by yourself.

Once you’ve successfully gotten back on track, surrounding yourself with positive-minded people would help you to stay in the right course. As a popular adage goes, positivity breeds positivity. And if it happens that there are negative people around you, try to clash with them with positive values. As much as possible, join a group of people whose goals are aligned with yours.

Losing motivation at work can have significant impacts on your overall well-being. Not only would you find it hard to concentrate, but you might also have decreased appetite. Worst, you might have trouble getting good sleep. Add these effects together and you’ll realize that you are on the losing ground.

So before the worse comes to worst, try the tips mentioned above. While it’s true that things are always easier said than done, you wouldn’t lose anything more when you try. With some serious reflection and exciting exploration, you’ll get down to the bottom of what’s draining your energy and ultimately, you’d be able to free yourself out of it.