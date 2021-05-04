Contributor Log In/Sign Up
Thrive GlobalThrive Global
Thrive Global
Community//

5 things to do every morning

Dear beautiful reader, yes you. You are one amongst the lucky ones to read this post. I say this because you opened two very special gifts this morning, your eyes. There is this disconsolate fact about our nature that “The last night was the last night for someone”. But we are blessed with another chance […]

The Thrive Global Community welcomes voices from many spheres on our open platform. We publish pieces as written by outside contributors with a wide range of opinions, which don’t necessarily reflect our own. Community stories are not commissioned by our editorial team and must meet our guidelines prior to being published.
By

Dear beautiful reader, yes you. You are one amongst the lucky ones to read this post. I say this because you opened two very special gifts this morning, your eyes. There is this disconsolate fact about our nature that “The last night was the last night for someone”. But we are blessed with another chance to live this life better.

Most of us or rather all of us wake up almost every morning by a very irksome noise right from under our pillow or next to the table. Well, I think it’s the alarm for the new day. Our brain is now in an aghast not knowing what happened but all of a sudden just got back into action. However, this is not how our body grinds nor wants to grind like. Having said this much, let us look at a few things which we can do every morning that keeps our body and our soul pertinent.

  1. Begin your day with gratitude

The power of gratitude is immensely strong. Being thankful for whatever you have and with what you are blessed with is the key to keep our mind in healthy. Remember to charge yourself up with positivity. “The most powerful of all positive emotions is gratitude because it forces you to shift your attention to your blessings”.

2. Resolve to have a positive vision

All of us have heard this well said proverb “Nobody including ourselves is perfect”. All of us are two faced or maybe more, one is the sweet and good side and the other is the bitter and ‘not so good side’. Our human minds wants to find the imperfections in others, judge over the ‘not so good side’. But remember each of us, including you and me can change the world. Every morning resolve that you will try and look at the positive side and neglect or deal with the dark side. The more we stay focused on the negative, our minds get occupied with the fault of others, ruining our day, our work, our peace and even our relationships.

3. Trust the broader plan

Walk up to the mirror, look at yourself and tell “what’s happening to me is what I need”. Be it something seemingly good or terribly bad, it is exactly what I need, nothing more or nothing less. Every incident happening to you be it small or big it is the piece in the big puzzle, your life. In order you complete the puzzle, you will need all the pieces even the ones that are ugly, even the ones you never wanted to be on it. Everything will someday unfold, for your wellbeing, for who you are.

4. Do the small things right

“Small things lead to a big attitude. The US Navy admiral, William McRaven said- Making your bed everyday in the morning will reinforce the fact that little things in life matter. If you can’t do the little things right, you will never be able to do the big things right. For instance, say you had a miserable or hectic day maybe at work or at college, but when you come back you see a bed that you already made, and a made bed gives you encouragement that tomorrow will be better.

5. Decide to help someone

“Everyone you meet is fighting a battle that you know nothing about”. Be kind. Be helpful. Share empathy, love and kindness with people around you. Haven’t you heard this proverb “Do good to others and it will come back to you in unexpected ways”. Make a spiritual connection in your morning routine, which will illuminate your inside so that you can brighten your outside and share your light to others.

Keeping all these in mind, let us meditate on the fact that every morning will bring some challenges and every evening will leave us with wisdom and experience with which we are ready to open our two gifts, in a fresher way the next day, if we are allowed to.

~an inspiration from Gaur Gopal Das

    Athena Joseph

    Share your comments below. Please read our commenting guidelines before posting. If you have a concern about a comment, report it here.

    You might also like...

    Getty Images
    Spotlight On//

    Spotlight on Actor and Fitness Expert Boris Kodjoe

    by Lindsey Benoit O'Connell
    Community//

    The Real Power Of Morning And Evening Rituals

    by Melissa Kiss
    Community//

    Why & How To Be Grateful This New Year Eve

    by Hira Ali

    Sign up for the Thrive Global newsletter

    Will be used in accordance with our privacy policy.

    Thrive Global
    People look for retreats for themselves, in the country, by the coast, or in the hills . . . There is nowhere that a person can find a more peaceful and trouble-free retreat than in his own mind. . . . So constantly give yourself this retreat, and renew yourself.

    - MARCUS AURELIUS

    We use cookies on our site to give you the best experience possible. By continuing to browse the site, you agree to this use. For more information on how we use cookies, see our Privacy Policy.