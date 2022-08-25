5 Things to Do Before the Kids Go Back To School

The house is a mess and you wonder where the time has gone. You recall the trips to the beach and all of the fun your family has had in the sun. It’s such a bittersweet time … when the summer starts to wind down and you realize that the kids will soon be back in school, those perky yellow buses pulling up in the weeks to come.

There are only 18 summers that we get to spend with our children, after all, so we’ve got to make the most of every moment. That’s why, in the middle of all of that notebook buying and pencil sharpening, we must squeeze in as many memories as we can.

Here are five things that you should do with your kids before they go back to school: