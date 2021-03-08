Contributor Log In/Sign Up
Thrive GlobalThrive Global
Thrive Global
Community//

5 Things that Meghan Markle’s transparency taught women on how to thrive and survive

Photo Credit: Oprah Magazine, oprahmag.com Initially, I wasn’t planning to watch Oprah’s interview with the former royals. I am not a fan of “sensationalized, reality TV” where we will never hear the other person’s side firsthand. However, since my family was hyped up and kept talking about it, I decided to tune in.  5 Things […]

The Thrive Global Community welcomes voices from many spheres on our open platform. We publish pieces as written by outside contributors with a wide range of opinions, which don’t necessarily reflect our own. Community stories are not commissioned by our editorial team and must meet our guidelines prior to being published.
By
Photo Credit: Oprah Magazine, oprahmag.com
Photo Credit: Oprah Magazine, oprahmag.com
Photo Credit: Oprah Magazine, oprahmag.com

Initially, I wasn’t planning to watch Oprah’s interview with the former royals. I am not a fan of “sensationalized, reality TV” where we will never hear the other person’s side firsthand. However, since my family was hyped up and kept talking about it, I decided to tune in. 

5 Things that Meghan Markle’s transparency taught women on how to thrive and survive 

  1. Too much pressure and force can be deadly.
  2. Ask for help.
  3. Stop putting on a happy face.
  4. Know when to step back, step down, and put yourself first.
  5. Make your peace, happiness, love, and family a priority.

These lessons have nothing to do with whose side you’re on or who you believe, but the reality of society and how societal demands, pressures, and culture are harming our women and stripping them of their value and worth. Feminism has nothing to do with this.

The motivational and spiritual quotes on how pressure creates diamonds minimize pressure’s destructive nature and diamonds’ fragile nature. Too much pressure and force applied to anything can break it, alter it, or destroy it entirely. Everyone and everything that exists in nature has its breaking point. If this truth is not realized soon enough, the damage may be irreparable. And why would anyone think that the extremely high levels of pressure necessary to create diamonds would ever be a litmus test of one’s strength, especially a woman? Women beware of these symbolic widely accepted notions, symbolisms, and paradigms.

I applaud Meghan Markle for acknowledging that something was wrong and asking for help. As an abuse survivor who battled with suicidal thoughts, my heart resonated with her transparency on contemplating suicide as a solution. I lived the whole “show up, smile, and pretend like everything is okay” advice for far too long and it almost killed me. I cringe when I hear people advise others to just “suffer through it.” SUFFER through it? That is the perfect recipe for disaster. 

The truth is there are periods in life that are overwhelming and you need to take a step back. This is not about being weak, about being a failure, or needing to just “keep going” or just “do it.” Sometimes you need to STOP in order to BREATHE. Your “breath” will allow you to release the mental, physical, and emotional blocks; release trauma, anxiety, depression, fear, grief, and anger; as well as allow you to reconnect, focus, gain clarity, communicate effectively, and regain your love, peace, and gratitude. You will be able to make wise decisions that will work in your favor. Even the universe and our global ecosystem have moments of pause. Why shouldn’t you?

What Meghan Markle’s and Harry’s interview really demonstrated was the importance of prioritizing your peace, love, happiness, and family. Regardless of what role or status you were born into, you control the trajectory of your life. There are times where you will have to go against the grain, even at the risk of losing everything. 

Life is full of loss. In order for one to survive and thrive, you have to choose your losses. Is anything worth the risk of losing your health, peace, joy, love, family, purpose, passion, and your life? Think twice and choose wisely.  

    Alesha Brown, The Joy Guru, Alesha Brown, Awarding-Winning Entrepreneur|Publisher|Business Strategist at Alesha Brown, LLC

    Alesha Brown is the owner/CEO of Fruition Publishing Concierge Services (a division of Alesha Brown, LLC) where she offers ghostwriting, writing coaching, and publishing services to help people share their stories with the masses. As a childhood abuse survivor, she is on a mission to reverse the damage of abuse by encouraging survivors to write and publish their stories in order to pay it forward and create a circle of healing.

    She also serves as the Chief Association Executive of Crusading Outreach Ministry Inc. 501 c 3, a 28-year non-profit headquartered in Newport News, Virginia. Alesha spearheads the revitalization of signature programs and outreach partnerships.

    She is the creator and host of The Entrepreneurs’ Lounge Radio Show, designed to expose the myths, pains & struggles of entrepreneurship and interview influential experts to give laser-focused solutions. The show uses its featured guests and Mindset Coach to help listeners release the weight of it all.

    Alesha takes a vision and makes it a reality through creative strategic development. She has appeared on and hosted various radio podcasts, media platforms, and magazine outlets. She intuitively sees the threads of opportunity that exist in the life of a person, or an organization, and implements strategies to help clients capitalize on opportunities identified by broadening their thinking, employing strategic planning, and building collaborative relationships. She helps clients find their voice, position themselves as experts and create profitable platforms that provide solutions to their target audiences.

    Share your comments below. Please read our commenting guidelines before posting. If you have a concern about a comment, report it here.

    You might also like...

    Well-Being//

    How to Deal With Your Seriously Stressful Parents

    by Rebecca Muller
    The Duchess of Sussex, Meghan Markle. Credit: ITV
    Community//

    Meghan Markle and the Paralyzing Myopia of #MeToo

    by Amitha Kalaichandran
    Photo Credit: Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty Images
    Thrive Global News//

    Meghan Markle Adopts A Positive Mindset For Her New Year’s Resolution — Here’s Why It’s Effective

    by Stephanie Fairyington

    Sign up for the Thrive Global newsletter

    Will be used in accordance with our privacy policy.

    Thrive Global
    People look for retreats for themselves, in the country, by the coast, or in the hills . . . There is nowhere that a person can find a more peaceful and trouble-free retreat than in his own mind. . . . So constantly give yourself this retreat, and renew yourself.

    - MARCUS AURELIUS

    We use cookies on our site to give you the best experience possible. By continuing to browse the site, you agree to this use. For more information on how we use cookies, see our Privacy Policy.