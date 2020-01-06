5 Things I wish Someone Told Me Before Starting Social Entrepreneurship Career

Entrepreneurship is a lonely road—a road that a young Jordanian teenager is not afraid to travel. His name is Ibrahim Ibrahim, commonly known in his massive social circles as Ibrahim², and this is his story.

At the age of 14, the young man launched his first social media business. It was at this tender age that his entrepreneurial spirit sparked the desire to build a brand—a brand that will catapult his name in the stratosphere of social media.

Young as he was, Ibrahim² did not recoil at the prospect that he would face giant competitors as a brand-builder via social media. He spent years to learn what he could, and taught himself the best strategies to navigate social media tools for the benefit of his clients.

He was recently introduced to the world of entrepreneurship in India, where he partnered with other businesspersons who helped him grow his business even further. It was in India where he found enlightenment. He observed the strong work ethic of Indians, how relentless they were in achieving their goals, and the beauty of the country’s ancient culture.

It was in India that he was reborn, and it was there, too, that he found his purpose.

Soon after, he was servicing more than 50 clients– from business owners to musicians worldwide. His goal was and remains to help these clients achieve maximum exposure and engagement, and eventually help them improve their sales conversion through the utilization of social networking tricks.

Ibrahim² never had interest in the daily grind of a 9-5 job. He saw the plight of his sisters working 12-hour shifts, and he realized at a young age that a desk job was not his cup of tea. He knew that he was destined for something bigger.

After five years of hard work, Ibrahim² is now at the peak of his career, and he is known in the internet as the to-go-to yet anonymous digital marketer. He was named by BuzzFeed as one of the biggest Instagram influencers, and he was also featured in the Huffington Post as the Middle East’s hope for youth.

His followers?

A total whopping 120 million worldwide. At the age of 19!

Today, Ibrahim² is embarking to continue his journey in the sea of social media influence. He is positive that his new music-business venture will help struggling artists achieve the same viral success his entrepreneur clients have. Through this space, Ibrahim² hopes to bridge the gap between creatives and their audiences.

And he is likely to do this by harnessing the power of social media influencers who can help promote art to their followers.

Ibrahim² is the voice of the youth, and he encourages young people to take control of their lives and become entrepreneurs. He is an advocate of problem-solving, and he believes that the generation of today is the key to finding solutions for social problems.

Ibrahim² is unequivocal in this endeavor. He will move forward with his journey to cultivate the entrepreneurial spirit for the youth, with a goal to start businesses fighting for a cause that span not just within the borders of a country, but throughout the world.