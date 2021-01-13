Contributor Log In/Sign Up
Thrive GlobalThrive Global
Thrive Global
Community//

5 Things I Wish Someone Told Me Before Leading My Own Business

When people think about being a leader, they often think about the thrills of being in charge. They think about what it would be like not to be told what to do for a change, and how they would make better decisions than their boss. What they don’t think about are the responsibilities behind the […]

The Thrive Global Community welcomes voices from many spheres on our open platform. We publish pieces as written by outside contributors with a wide range of opinions, which don’t necessarily reflect our own. Community stories are not commissioned by our editorial team and must meet our guidelines prior to being published.
By
Peter Vitale Business Startup Thoughts
Peter Vitale Business Startup Thoughts

When people think about being a leader, they often think about the thrills of being in charge. They think about what it would be like not to be told what to do for a change, and how they would make better decisions than their boss. What they don’t think about are the responsibilities behind the title. Most people don’t consider just how much pressure can be derived from them.

Not all leaders live up to their job descriptions and, for that matter, salary. That doesn’t excuse my performance on any level or make room for excuses. I’ll tell you what I wish someone had told me before I became a leader of my own business in hopes you’ll get the head start that can propel you to success.

1. Leaders Set The Tone

You can hire the best people in the world, but the culture of a company comes from the top-down. If I’m not responding to emails, showing up for meetings late, or disregarding my employee’s time, few people are going to call me out on it until it gets egregious.

Yet, the people around me will be noting it all. They will be subconsciously taking cues from what I do. I can’t expect people to give me their best efforts if I’m not doing the same.

So, this means striking a balance between being organized and being flexible. Too rigid, and I won’t be able to take advantage of arising opportunities or adapt to time-sensitive situations (looking at you, pandemic). Too loose and I’ll sacrifice valuable time to engage in more winsome activities.

To that end, I’d like to take a moment to discourage you from multi-tasking. Putting your undivided focus on a task is the only way to really get it off the ground. This is true whether you’re raising a barn, or trying to grow your business.

You might love the thrill of the chase and all those brainstorming sessions, and that’s perfectly fine. However, if you can’t set aside the wild conjecture for a few hours to work out the details, you won’t be as effective in your role.

2. You’re Going To Need To Proactively Attack

Don’t get me wrong, I knew going into my career that you need to view a problem from multiple sides to truly understand it. This would turn out to be such a key factor for my success that I can’t stress it enough to you.

If I take on a client, it’s because they’re going through issues. As a Consultant, I’m not seeing them at their best, but when they’ve hit some serious snags with their bottom lines. It’s a precarious place to be, one that can dredge up a lot of emotions on both sides of the equation.

If I’m going to figure out what’s going on, I have to look at everything, from the sales team to the operations and marketing slogans. This can be tricky for some people to understand. How am I, an outsider, going to understand the organization as a whole? My career is based on having a different perspective so I can see the bigger picture.

3. You Have To Be Ready

You can go your whole career without seeing a disaster. 50 or 60 years could pass you by and you might never live through an adverse event.

Ultimately, though, you can’t count on this. When a life-changing disaster strikes, you need to think on your feet. You also need to have some kind of contingency plan in place. In my industry, I’m already starting to see insurance carriers look at how they can integrate epidemic insurance policies into their product base.

4. Customer Service Is Not Dead

In the age of automation, it’s easy to think that the public values convenience over customer service. I would come to find that there’s never been a better time to put trust and care for the customer above all else.

While it might be easy to cold-call someone and start boasting about new rates and services in the insurance industry, it’s far smarter to reach out to people to talk about how a policy can be a life raft during a time of crisis. Of course, nothing is better than calling customers just to check in on how they’re doing during times of uncertainty.

While this might sound like advice that’s specific to the insurance industry, it can be applied to any business that relies on other people to function.

5. Take Time For You

Meditation and self-reflection aren’t for some people — it’s for everyone. Sometimes, it’s as simple as going for a walk. Turn off all those alerts and let yourself “just be” for a while. Start with 5 or 10 minutes and then work your way up. If you happen to get an idea during this time, then so much the better!

Most of these lessons are mastered on the job, but that doesn’t mean you can’t prepare for them before you actually jump into the game. These tips might not be mind-blowing to you, but they’re realities that all effective leaders have learned at some point or another. I hope they help you sketch out your game plan and prep for whatever’s next!

    Peter Vitale Contributor

    Peter Vitale, Insurance Consultant, Agency Owner, Entrepreneur at Bloomfield Insurance Group

    As an Insurance Consultant, Peter Vitale has leveraged his extensive industry experience to help fledgling and struggling insurance agencies flourish. He first grew his own agency, Bloomfield Insurance Group, and gained the practical and leadership experience needed to bestow professional success upon other businesses.

    Peter Vitale began his insurance career in April 2012 as an Executive Account Manager. In under two years, he was the owner of an independent Allstate insurance agency branch. He owned this agency from February 2014 to April 2016. 

    In 2014, Vitale’s agency won a “Miami Heat” award, and qualified for the North Central Top Honors Ring. The former is an Allstate award given to the company’s fastest-growing agencies, and the latter is a regional Allstate award that’s based on a mixture of growth, customer retention, and profitability. In 2016, the agency was again recognized by Allstate as one of the company’s fastest-growing agencies.

    Recognizing the potential benefits of lending his insights in a consultancy capacity, Peter Vitale pivoted his career to help other businesses thrive. Through a comprehensive approach that focuses on employee wellness, client satisfaction, and strategic development, Vitale ensures that insurance companies are thriving under his watchful eye.

    Committed to his local community, and entrepreneurship, Peter Vitale serves on the Board of Directors for Eastern Michigan's Better Business Bureau.

    Share your comments below. Please read our commenting guidelines before posting. If you have a concern about a comment, report it here.

    You might also like...

    Community//

    Women Of The C-Suite: “Experience is great, but confidence is king.” with Jessica Stansberry and Chaya Weiner

    by Yitzi Weiner at Authority Magazine
    Community//

    “Why You Need To Make Your Health, Wellness and Sleep a Priority.” with Tyler Gallagher & Jane Baker

    by Tyler Gallagher
    Community//

    Amber Swenor: “Don’t Rush or Skip Steps in the Hiring Process”

    by Phil La Duke

    Sign up for the Thrive Global newsletter

    Will be used in accordance with our privacy policy.

    Thrive Global
    People look for retreats for themselves, in the country, by the coast, or in the hills . . . There is nowhere that a person can find a more peaceful and trouble-free retreat than in his own mind. . . . So constantly give yourself this retreat, and renew yourself.

    - MARCUS AURELIUS

    We use cookies on our site to give you the best experience possible. By continuing to browse the site, you agree to this use. For more information on how we use cookies, see our Privacy Policy.